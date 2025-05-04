Popular media personality Steve Jacob Maunda popularly known as Shatta Bway has wrapped it up at Cape Media's Radio 47 and TV 47 after a stint that lasted slightly more than a year.

Shatta Bway announced his exit on social media , expressing gratitude for the period he spent at the Cape Media.

The presenter assured his fans that he would be back in a new home, revealing that he is in the media to stay.

He crossed over to Cape Media from Royal Media Service's Radio Citizen where he made a name for himself and emerged to be one of the most-sought after talent in the industry.

I have officially left Cape Media (Radio 47). I leave with no regrets, only gratitude and a genuine desire to see Cape Media even higher.

You will like the next chapter - Shatta Bway tells fans

Hinting at greater things ahead, Shatta Bway noted that he has no regrets exiting Cape Media.

He appreciated his fans for supporting him over the years noting that they will like his next chapter, an indication that he will continue being in the industry.

Mlisema Shatta Rudi kwa Radio Daily na nimewasikiliza so stay tuned for the next Chapter.You will like it

He refflected on his journey in the media, from humble beginnings six years ago when he made his debut.

Shatta Generals, 6 Years ago I switched on a Microphone and introduced you to The Shatta Bway and you Guys became Family instantly. You've been with me through thick and thin, the Highs and Lows of Life. Today I have made another decision

Significant career milestone

Moving to Cape Media was a significant milestone for the talented presenter whose illustrious career has evolved with the media landscape.

He joined Cape Media to oversee projects and strategy for the media house's betting product, alongside hosting duties at TV47 and Radio47.

"It has been an amazing five years, a roller coaster. If we came here green, we have become who we are because of you, and we don't take it for granted. Hamjawai tuangusha," Shatta Bway remarked during his farewell, acknowledging the unwavering support and loyalty of his listeners.

Challenges & following in father's footseps

His resilience, dynamism and focus when navigating the challenging media landscape as well as peronal challenges.

Among the significant challenges he has had to handle is the passing on of his wife in 2023, leaving him with the dual responsibility of being a father and a mother at the same time.

"Where I am at in life, I am making decisions as two parents. I have to think like a mother and as a father, and I need time with my children," Shatta Bway stated in the past.