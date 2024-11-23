Singer Peter Miracle Baby has confirmed the end of his relationship with and his wife, Carol Katrue.

In an update provide late on Friday night, the former member of the Sailors Gang Gengetone music group made it clear that he is no longer affiliated with Katrue professionally or personally.

“For anyone who was calling me to book for Carol Katrue we are no longer together!!! Thank You,” Miracle Baby declared on social media platform, Instagram.

The breakup was also confirmed by Carol who noted that she is now single and not working with or under anyone, marking the end of her partnership with Peter Miracle Baby.

“Single!!! For bookings dm me kindly am not working with anyone or under anyone,” wrote the vernacular artiste and digital content creator.

The breakup left fans puzzled, having been together for more than three years.

Challenges that the couple faced together

Carol and Miracle Baby weathered the storms of life together, including navigating one of the toughest chapters during which Miracle Baby was in hospital for several weeks and underwent at least four surgeries.

They share a son named Rhonix, born on February 18, 2023 with Miracle Baby having four other children from previous relationships.

Carol stood by Miracle Baby as he battled health challenges that saw him spend several weeks in hospital this year.

He resilience and love stood out as he mobilized resources and to cater for his treatment while also providing for her young family with the singer in hospital.

Carol Katrue calling out Miracle Baby’s baby mamas

The period saw Carol Katrue call out Miracle Baby’s baby mamas who she accused of abandoning the singer who is in hospital.

An angry Carol noted that those who claim to be Miracle Baby’s baby mamas have all vanished at a time when he is sick, leaving her to take care of the ailing singer alone.

"Baby mama wamekua wakimfaitia where are they? (Where are the baby mamas who have been fighting for him?)," the interviewer asked, prompting Carol Katrue to set the record straight.

"Hawako mi sijaona ata mmoja. Ata ile kupiga simu kuuliza ako aje hakuna ata mmoja (They are nowhere to be seen, not even one has turned up. None of them has even reached out to find out how he is progressing).



“Hao wanatokeanga, walikua wanafanya hivyo wapate jina ju ata wengine walikua wa kujiwekelea si wa ukweli (Baby mamas only surfaced to make a name for themselves while some are not his baby mamas)," the mother of one responded.