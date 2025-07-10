Photographer Kapedo forced to start chapter afresh after minor setback

Popular photographer Joseph Maina, also known as Kapedo Photography, has been forced to start from scratch on TikTok after his previous account, which boasted over 780,000 followers, was hacked.

Despite the setback, Kapedo remains undeterred, having already set up a new page where he is steadily regaining followers. The loss is particularly significant given how instrumental social media has been in building his brand.

The hacked account was one of Kapedo’s most influential platforms, where his creative content and celebrity collaborations had earned him millions of likes and loyal fans.

Although he still maintains a strong presence on other platforms, particularly Instagram, where he commands a following of over 409,000 the impact of the breach cannot be overlooked.

Kapedo had invested years curating his content, building a brand that resonated with both celebrities and everyday Kenyans.

The loss of the account was not just about numbers but about years of engagement, client relationships, and brand equity.

From humble beginnings to the limelight

Kapedo’s story is one of resilience, grit, and unwavering belief in his vision. He has photographed some of Kenya’s top names including MC Jessy, actress Dorea Chege and her partner DJ Dibull, content creator Alma Mutheu and her boyfriend Gift, as well as celebrated comedian Eric Omondi.

His journey, however, was anything but easy. Kapedo once opened up about how he struggled to pursue his passion due to lack of equipment until his mother made a life-changing sacrifice.

I told my mum I was doing photography. She asked me what made me stop pursuing it. I told her I didn’t have a camera. My mum went home, divided her land, sold it, and bought me a Canon 90D. I remember it was going for Sh150,000.

Mum didn’t know anything about photography. She helped me get a Canon 90D with a 50mm lens. Having such a camera then was a big flex.

This act of love and belief gave Kapedo the tools he needed to begin his journey seriously, right at a time when social media was exploding and the demand for visual content was skyrocketing.

Spiritual Backing from Pastor T Mwangi

Another significant influence in Kapedo’s rise is Pastor T Mwangi, who once recounted how Kapedo came to him during a particularly tough time.

He used to share his vision with me. He told me he didn’t want to do small video shoots or weddings he wanted to do major weddings.

Initially, Pastor T Mwangi thought Kapedo was being unrealistic. “I felt he was proud, and I wanted to tell him there are humble beginnings. But he told me that what he saw didn’t require humility.”

At the time, Kapedo was living with another pastor for two years, struggling to make ends meet in the city. But despite the hardships, he held on to his dream.

“One day, I told him I would give him spiritual cover as he pursued his business,” the pastor said. “Within seven months, he came back with equipment worth Sh1.6 million.”

Today, Pastor T Mwangi acknowledges his journey with pride: “You cannot talk about Kenyan photographers without mentioning Kapedo.”

Despite the hacking setback, Kapedo’s business remains operational and continues to attract clients across Kenya and beyond.