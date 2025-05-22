Smriti Vidyarthi bags new role in field that won her 2025 MCK award

Just five days after her remarkable win at the 2025 Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Annual Journalism Excellence Awards, celebrated journalist and conservation storyteller Smriti Vidyarthi has been appointed Executive Communications Officer at The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Africa.

The move marks a significant shift in Vidyarthi’s illustrious career, transitioning from mainstream journalism into a strategic conservation role within one of the world’s leading environmental organisations.

In an announcement made by TNC’s Regional Director for Africa, Ademola Ajagbe, Vidyarthi was lauded as a highly qualified professional selected through a competitive recruitment process.

I am delighted to introduce Smriti Vidyarthi, who has joined The Nature Conservancy in Africa as our Executive Communications Officer following a competitive recruitment process.

Smriti brings a wealth of experience in journalism, editorial leadership, multimedia content production, and strategic communications. She spent over 16 years at Nation Media Group’s NTV where she excelled as a senior news anchor, multimedia content producer, and broadcast output leader.

Ajagbe further noted that Vidyarthi’s work aligned seamlessly with the organisation’s mission to protect the lands and waters upon which all life depends.



Her critically acclaimed show NTV Wild Talk was spotlighted as a key contribution to environmental storytelling in Kenya and beyond.

It earned industry recognition, including the Best Television Production Award at the 2024, and most recently, at the 2025 Media Council of Kenya Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.

A two-time MCK award winner

Vidyarthi’s latest accolade at the MCK awards was for the NTV Wild Talk episode 'Relocating Rhinos' — a gripping and emotional documentary covering the translocation of 21 endangered Eastern black rhinos from crowded sanctuaries to the Loisaba Conservancy in Northern Kenya.



The rhino population in the area had been wiped out by poachers five decades ago.

Reflecting on the win, Vidyarthi expressed immense gratitude and humility.

So humbled, grateful and proud that NTV Wild Talk won the Best Television Production Award at the Media Council’s Annual Journalism Excellence Awards for the second year running!

She went on to describe the episode that captured the judges' attention:

The episode that scooped the award was ‘Relocating Rhinos’ – the true documentation of the translocation of 21 Eastern black rhinos from over-crowded sanctuaries in Kenya, to Loisaba Conservancy in Northern Kenya, where the rhino population was wiped out by poachers, 50 years ago!”

It was a privilege to witness this mammoth task, and to document it. Identifying, capturing and moving rhinos is no easy job! For the Kenya WildLife Service team, it was dangerous, risky, exhausting, exhilarating and so much more – but in the end, it was successful,” she added.

A new chapter in conservation