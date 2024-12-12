What Simon Kabu did at end-of-year party that has fans convinced he's hiding truth

The public fallout between Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu and his estranged wife, Sarah Mtalii, continues to capture the attention of many as the former couple plays out their differences in the public eye.

Despite their shared history in building a successful tour and travel company, the two have recently been at odds over their relationship and their business.

Sarah claims ownership of Bonfire Adventures

The latest twist in the ongoing saga came when Sarah Mtalii claimed ownership of Bonfire Adventures, the company she co-founded with her husband.

Sarah, who is a mother of two, has made public statements asserting her stake in the business, adding fuel to the fire of their already heated online exchanges.

Things took a dramatic turn when a video surfaced online showing Sarah allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a woman at their luxury home. The video quickly spread across social media, reigniting the public's curiosity about the couple's relationship.

The emergence of the video seemed to add to the growing tension between Simon and Sarah, as they both took to their respective platforms to share their sides of the story.

Estranged couple at company’s end-of-year party

Despite their very public differences, Simon and Sarah were both present at Bonfire Adventures' end-of-year party, although they remained distant from each other.

In a surprising display, the estranged couple attended the same event but sat at separate tables. Sarah, dressed in a golden gown, was positioned at a table behind Simon, who spent the evening interacting with his followers on TikTok.

At one point during the party, Simon, who was live-streaming on TikTok, invited Sarah to greet his online fans. She complied, waving and offering a brief, polite smile as she passed by, but did not engage with her ex-husband.

Sarah appeared to avoid any further interaction with Simon, walking away without looking back, a sign of the strained nature of their relationship.

Fans had mixed reactions to this, with some suggesting that Simon's actions were a way of masking his true feelings. According to them, while Sarah seems to have healed, Simon is struggling to accept the reality and is doing everything he can to deceive others into thinking he's okay.

They labelled his behaviour as typical of a narcissist. However, others wished the couple well, praying for God to bring them back together.

Sarah confirms separation and newfound peace

The couple’s personal issues have been well-documented, and the latest chapter unfolded when Sarah confirmed that she had officially left their matrimonial home.

She described her decision to leave as a move towards peace and happiness, referring to it as a departure from “Misri” (Egypt), a metaphor for her escape from an unhappy situation.

She even called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate Simon over allegations of domestic violence. In her post, she expressed her frustration at what she claimed was Simon's influence and his ability to evade accountability.

As the drama continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this public dispute between Simon Kabu and Sarah Mtalii will resolve.