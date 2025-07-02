TikTok star Hannah Bentah has found herself at the centre of yet another social media uproar, this time sparked by explosive claims from her ex-lover, Captain Sammir, who alleged that Benta terminated his pregnancy.

During a TikTok live session Sammir launched into an emotional rant, accusing Hannah of being pregnant and voiced his frustration.

He claimed that although she had initially agreed to keep the baby, she allegedly changed her mind after their relationship soured.

His public outburst sent shockwaves across social media, fuelling a heated debate and prompting widespread calls for Hannah to share her side of the story.

Benta swiftly responded with a tell-all interview on Obinna’s show. Despite admitting to feeling unwell, she did not hold back in tackling the sensational accusations.

The Tiktoker said that this move was intended to prove that she is in fact not pregnant and has never had a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy.

This decision to conduct the test on camera, coupled with Sammir’s fiery reaction, has sparked heated debates across social media platforms.

Following the show’s episode, Sammir took to social media to reiterate his belief and labelled her decision to take the test on camera as “very disrespectful ” challenging her to conduct another test at home to prove her claims.

Hannah Benta and Sammir’s controversial relationship

The two have been in a tumultuous, highly publicised relationship marked by dramatic breakups, financial disputes, and now pregnancy claims since the beginning of 2024.

Their romance, which has been primarily long-distance, began gaining attention in early 2025 but was fraught with controversy.

Despite never meeting in person initially, Benta admitted to being deeply in love with Sammir, who she claimed did not finance her lifestyle, contrary to public speculation.

In March 2025, Benta met Sammir’s parents, but their reunion was overshadowed by his simultaneous relationship with another woman, Sabrina, leading to speculation of a polyamorous arrangement.

Benta’s previous controversial admission of preferring married men further fuelled public backlash, with Sammir denying infidelity claims regarding his wife.

Their relationship took a chaotic turn in June 2025 when Sammir ended it during a heated TikTok livestream, where he leaked an audio of Benta pleading to maintain her monthly allowance, previously over KSh 200,000.

The saga continued with mutual accusations of infidelity and manipulation, dividing fans on social media with fans of both having a back and forth.