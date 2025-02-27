How to use TikTok ads to power your small business

For many small business owners in Kenya, social media has become more than just a place to connect with friends—it’s a powerful sales engine.

Platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok are transforming how entrepreneurs reach customers, showcase their products, and drive revenue.

One of those entrepreneurs is Sam Akinyi, who sells wigs through social media.

While Instagram has long been a favourite for online businesses, she decided to experiment with the newly launched TikTok for Business platform to see if this could help her expand her customer base.

The Power of Visibility

Akinyi’s experience with TikTok advertising was eye-opening. “Getting a lot of views means my videos are seen by a wide range of people, not just my followers. As a result, I get more sales, inquiries, and follows,” she said.

Unlike traditional marketing, where businesses have to fight for attention, TikTok’s algorithm pushes content to users who might not have otherwise discovered a brand.

This gives small businesses an opportunity to go viral without spending massive amounts on advertising.

Beyond ads, TikTok’s culture of engagement, through trends, challenges, and user interaction, allows businesses to showcase their products in a fun, organic way. A short, engaging video can be enough to turn a viewer into a customer.

The Cost Factor

For many small businesses, budget constraints are a key concern when it comes to advertising.

According to Akinyi, TikTok ads are not only effective but also more affordable than other platforms. “It’s cheaper than most platforms, and you get impactful results,” she said.

This affordability makes social media advertising accessible to businesses of all sizes, allowing even startups with limited funds to compete with larger brands.

The potential to scale a business through well-placed ads and organic reach is one of the biggest advantages social media offers to entrepreneurs.

The Challenge of Targeting

Despite the benefits, TikTok ads do have limitations. One of the biggest challenges Akinyi faced was audience targeting

“I had challenges targeting the ads to the specific people you want, like on Instagram. Your content appears on anyone’s For You Page, even if they aren’t your target audience,” she explained.

The Future of Social Commerce

Despite its challenges, TikTok continues to evolve as a major player in social commerce.

In Kenya, the platform’s recent partnerships with digital marketing firms are expected to make advertising more accessible and efficient for businesses.

Entrepreneurs like Akinyi are optimistic that improvements in audience targeting and business tools will make TikTok an even stronger marketplace in the future.

For small business owners looking to grow, social media is no longer optional, it’s essential.