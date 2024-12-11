You know what you did - Raburu confronts Willy Paul over behaviour at Furaha City

Media personality and event organiser Willis Raburu has addressed the drama surrounding the Furaha City Festival, where Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz failed to perform as scheduled.

Raburu also responded to the controversy involving Kenyan singer Willy Paul, after a chaotic incident between the two at the event.

Raburu defends his role at the event

In a statement shared on his social media on December 11, Raburu cleared the air about what transpired behind the scenes, highlighting his efforts to support Willy Paul and calling for greater unity within the Kenyan music industry.

Raburu opened his statement by acknowledging Willy Paul as a talented performer. However, he stressed that there was much more to the situation than what fans may have seen.

According to Raburu, Willy Paul knew exactly who helped ensure his performance at the festival. He revealed that he personally took charge of sorting out logistics for Willy Paul’s performance, from arranging his 40 dancers to ensuring they had proper access to the stage.

To my brother Willy Paul, I can NEVER take away from the fact that you are a GREAT performer. But you know the truth. You know who was sorting you out backstage, who came to get you, and who ensured you and your dancers had access to the stage. You know it was me.

Raburu also recounted how he was instrumental in securing Willy Paul's current betting firm deal and even personally helped him onto the stage during the performance.

He urged Willy Paul to maintain discipline and decorum, noting that despite the chaos, he had worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event and the artists involved.

Acknowledging the success of other artists at the festival

While addressing the issues surrounding Willy Paul, Raburu also took time to acknowledge the many other artists who delivered outstanding performances at the Furaha City Festival.

He appreciated the fans who shared their concerns about the event, recognising the feedback as an important part of growing as a nation and as a music industry.

“Thank you for all the comments and concerns about veracity and character. They are to me a sign that we are growing so much as a country. It shows that we are edging closer to the oneness that will ultimately change this country for the better,” Raburu reflected.

Despite the disruptions, Raburu praised the festival as a success, thanks to the collective effort of everyone involved, including the artists, organisers, and the audience. He pointed out that the feedback received was crucial for future improvements.

I'm glad this conversation is back and this time we have a real chance for change. You see my brothers and sisters, You can have your own opinions but you can't have your own facts. I use this only to say let's be truthful. Let's be honest.

Need for unity in the Kenyan music industry

Raburu went on to emphasise the importance of truth and honesty, urging fans and artists to embrace the reality of Kenya’s music industry and acknowledge the growing influence of Tanzanian artists like Diamond Platnumz.

He reminded everyone that while it’s easy to support international stars online, true support for Kenyan artists must translate into action, not just words.

“Let’s actually listen to their music more, view their videos more. Based on this year’s stats, we’ve failed our own artists, and it’s time for us to be honest about it,” Raburu stated.

He encouraged Kenyans to look in the mirror and recognise the need to support local artists as much as they do foreign ones.

Raburu's comments come after reports of a growing trend where Tanzanian artists have gained significant attention and streams in Kenya.

He highlighted the importance of shifting this narrative in favour of Kenyan musicians by taking active steps to support them, both online and offline.

Commitment to Kenyan artists

Raburu made it clear that despite the criticisms he may face, he will continue to advocate for Kenyan talent, regardless of the obstacles.

Raburu also thanked his fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging that his success is a direct result of their love and dedication.