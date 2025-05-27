In this modern age of digital creativity, platforms such as YouTube have become essential for content creators to showcase their resourcefulness and talents, amassing fortunes in the process.

The rise of most young millionaires globally is predictably due to their substantial use of YouTube, a platform being leveraged hugely by creators worldwide.

YouTube propelled small creators into household names running channels with millions of subscribers all the while building multi-million dollar empires.

1. MrBeast

American media personality and businessman James Stephen Donaldson, popularly recognised as MrBeast is one of the well known YouTubers.

His channel 'MrBeast' is the most subscribed with over 390 million followers, and captivates audiences all over the world with over the top stunts, massive giveaways of millions of dollars in cash, luxury cars and homes.

At just 27, his net worth hit $1 billion in 2025 according to The Economic Times. Through his massive YouTube revenue, merchandise sales, companies like Beast Burgers, Feastables, Beast Gaming and a number of sponsorships, experts range his annual earnings to be $120 million.

Jimmy is also known for his philanthropy and charitable acts . He has a separate channel 'Beast Philanthropy'.

2. Jeffree Star

The 39 year old American YouTuber and beauty influencer gained a huge following on YouTube from creating makeup tutorials and reviewing different make up brands.

He quickly became a favorite to many through his audacious personality. At 15.7 million subscribers, his fame was quickened by his daring social media presence and his makeup artistry, a field that was previously dominated by women.

Star also solidified his place as the most influential figures in the beauty industry. With $200 million in estimated net worth, he makes significant amount of money from his merchandise and makeup line JeffreeStar Cosmetics.

3. Logan Paul

Another YouTube star who obtained a massive following by creating undaunted stunts and pranks at a significantly young age is Paul.

From publicly feuding with Floyd Mayweather to a boxing match in 2021 then joining the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Paul continues to prove he is a man of many talents.

At 30, old has capitalised on his popularity to expand his income outlets. Aside from his appearances on WWE, Logan still makes YouTube videos therefore earns from YouTube ad revenue.

READ ALSO: Logan Paul Just Got Knocked Out by Professional MMA Fighter Paulo Costa

From his podcast Impaulsive with Logan Paul to his Prime and beverages company. His estimated net worth is at $150 million.

4. Like Nastya

Musical artist Anastasia Radzinskaya is an 11 year old YouTube star impressing children all over the world.

Known just as Like Nastya, she continues to amass a huge following on YouTube with over 127 million subscribers and features vlogs and short skits showcasing her day to day life.

Born in Krasnodar, Russia, she now resides in Miami, Florida with her parents. Anastasia's ability to charm children and her skillfully created videos ensures her growth.

Her net worth currently stands impressively at $104 million. She is also making a significant amount from brand deals, sponsorships and her merchandise.

5. Ryan's World

Another little superstar on the list is Ryan Kaji from Ryan's World. The 12 year old continues to capture the hearts of millions of children around the world.

His fame and fortune has mostly come from the creative playtime adventures and unboxing videos that intrigues his young fans.

With an estimate of $100 million net worth, Ryan has leveraged his popularity to launch a toy line and merchandise collection.

After rebranding his ToyReview channel to Ryan World, his videos get a staggering 1 billion views each month from his 39.2 million subscribers where his imaginative skits, adventures and educational clips translate into massive viewership.

6. KSI

Olajide Olayinka Williams, better known as KSI is a 31-year-old English influencer, musician and boxer.

He started off as a gaming YouTuber and has since gone further to curve several paths seeing an increase in his income.

He has a thriving YouTube channel of over 25 million subscribers, where he creates sports activities and matches competing alongside other YouTubers.

KSI is also a part of the internet group 'The Sidemen' that produces several reality shows with multiple projects on Netflix and The Sidemen YouTube channel.

His merchandise, music career, professional boxing matches and tons of sponsorships has propelled his net worth to $100 million.

7. Dude Perfect

This is a YouTube channel consisting of five childhood best friends; twin brothers, Cory and Coby Cotton aged 37, Cody Jones 36, Garrett Hilbert 37, and Tyler Toney 36.

In their early videos, they created goofy videos displaying their incredible skills and talents thus garnering massive following along the way.

Apart from YouTube revenue, they continue to make millions of dollars from brand sponsorships and advertisements as well as their merchandise.

With over 60 million subscribers and a combined net worth of $100 million, Dude Perfect decided to quit their jobs and fully focus on creating content.

8. Jake Paul

Like this elder brother Logan, Jake aggressively rose to fame through his extravagant and viral YouTube videos.

Over the years, he has built a name for himself by famously feuding with high profile names whether in boxing or Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and setting up pay per view matches.

Known for his relentless self-promotion that has been pivotal in drawing in audiences, the 28-year-old has a YouTube channel of over 20 million subscribers where he actively posts content, a merchandise line and multiple sponsorships.

All this amounts to an estimate of $100 net in 2025.

READ ALSO: YouTuber Jake Paul Says He Wants to Start Fighting Pro Boxers

9. Ninja

Richard Tyler Blevins is an American YouTuber, online streamer and professional gamer known as Ninja.

After his meteoric rise to fame in 2017 through a battle royale game Fortnite, Blevins went on to have a Twitch streaming channel that exploded to millions of views.

Through his incredible gaming skills and a personality that entertained many, He quickly became the first gaming celebrity.

Ninja's contract with several streaming platforms skyrocketed his earnings.

Receiving millions in donations during his live streams and his branded merchandise sold out in minutes further ensured that Ninja turned his gaming hobby into an empire.

With 23.8 million subscribers on YouTube, the 34 year old is estimated to have a net worth of $100 million in 2025.

10. PewDiePie

Another pioneer in online gaming is Felix Kjellberg who goes by PewDiePie on his YouTube channel.

Kjellberg started by recording himself playing video games back in 2010 all while making funny commentary leading him to rapidly grow a huge fanbase.

With over 100 million subscribers on YouTube in the mid-2010s, the now 36-year-old was the most followed online gamer. Through brand deals and gaming endorsements, his wealth took an upward rise.

READ ALSO: Game world star PewDiePie signs exclusive deal with YouTube