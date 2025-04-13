Kenyans troll politicians as Mr Beast unveils another project: His projects & impact

Kenyan politicians have once again found themselves on the receiving end after American YouTuber MrBeast whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson launched his latest initiative that has impressed Kenyans, adding to others that are already in existence.

The YouTuber impressed Kenyans with his latest charity initiative in which he is providing free breakfast and lunch to school children with villagers also benefiting from the initiative in Narok.

The initiative will be financed by proceeds from his YouTube video titled Watch This Video To Feed 1 Person in Need, that has since garnered more than 19 million views as of the time of publishing.

Mr Beast who boasts of over 384million subscribers on YouTube has urged his followers to watch the video in good numbers to fill up the collection for the initiative.

Before his intervention, students sat on rocks with a few squeezed on the few desks that were available.

His visit was a huge blessing as the school also got a new well,a greenhouse, a tractor and an upgrade on its farm.

You watching this video will supply farmland, build massive kitchens and build schools with food for their students and save children from child labour. Sustainability is at the heart of the initiative that will run as long as people watch the video.

The school also got a bigger, and more modern kitchen, with the improved facilities triggering an exodus of pupils from neighbouring schools.

The more of you that watch this video, the longer we will be able to keep that programme going

Mr Beast's charity initiatives

His dalliance with Kenya and the developing world that has benefited from his initiatives is well-known.

In 2023, the YouTuber was in the country where he celebrated another milestone-the completion of an initiative which saw him dig 52 wells.

He also provided computers to schools in the country and constructed a bridge that made life better for the host community.

Kenyans troll poloticians

Kenyans turned the heat on politicians who they accused of sleeping on the job, noting that what MrBeast has accomplished shouldhave been done long ago.

Some revisited a recent incident in which a school constructed by philanthropist Eric Omondi to serve pupils who were recorded sitting on rocks, writing on the ground and walking barefoot in the scorching sun, was demolished.