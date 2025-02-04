Did Obinna take back his gift? Dem Wa Facebook tells all on why she doesn't use her car

Kenyan comedian Dem Wa Facebook has finally addressed speculations surrounding claims that her former boss, Oga Obinna, repossessed the car he gifted her.

In September 2024, Dem Wa Facebook was gifted a red Nissan Note by Oga Obinna in recognition of her impressive growth and dedication to her craft. The gesture was widely celebrated by fans and followers, who applauded Obinna for supporting local talent.

However, a few months later, reports began circulating online suggesting that the two were no longer on good terms and that Obinna had taken back the car.

Repossession rumours

The speculation arose after netizens noticed that Dem Wa Facebook was no longer seen driving the red Nissan Note. Social media users were quick to jump to conclusions, claiming that the car had been repossessed.

Speaking to Mungai Eve in an interview on February 3, Dem Wa Facebook set the record straight, explaining that the claims were false.

The comedian further revealed that she frequently switches cars as a personal choice and for privacy reasons.

She explained that at her apartment complex, residents often exchange cars, making it common for her to drive different vehicles throughout the week.

Washasema nilinyanganywa gari already juu sieki online. I have the car lakini sitaki kuweka online. Huyo si wa kupeana na kuchukua. Niko na gari but just for my privacy sieki online. Na pia kwa apartment yetu kila mtu ako na gari. So huwa tunachangiana magari. So watu hawanioni na gari yangu awanasema nilinyanganywa.

(People have already claimed I was denied the car just because I don’t post it online. I have the car, but I prefer not to show it online. Obinna isn’t the kind of person to gift and take back.)

Mental health and handling fame

The comedian also addressed the mental pressure that comes with fame, asserting that she would not allow public speculation to stress her out.

Mi huendesha gari kama nne kwa wiki. Usanii haiwezi nipea depression. Nitaishi vile mi naaka, si vile wanataka.

(Being an entertainer will not cause me depression. I will live my life the way I want, not according to people's expectations.)