Dem Wa Facebook confirms split with manager, addresses Obinna's alleged role

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook has addressed speculation surrounding her recent professional separation from her manager, Andrew Mwiko.

Speaking in a recent phone interview, the comedian explained the reasons behind the split, dispelling rumours of conflict involving her close friend and fellow entertainer, Oga Obinna.

Andrew Mwiko’s departure

Dem Wa Facebook’s remarks come weeks after Andrew Mwiko announced that he was stepping down as her manager.

Mwiko, who worked with the comedian for a year, shared a statement about his decision, noting that he was pursuing a different path.

His departure sparked reactions online, with some fans speculating that his exit was prompted by internal conflicts, potentially involving Oga Obinna, another influential figure in Dem Wa Facebook’s career.

Addressing the rumours

Speaking to Milele FM presenter Ankali Ray, Dem Wa Facebook tackled the swirling rumours head-on.

She clarified that there was no bad blood between her and Mwiko, emphasising that their professional relationship had simply reached its natural conclusion.

"Hatujakosana, hakuna shida between us," Dem Wa Facebook stated, adding that she and Mwiko remain on good terms.

The comedian explained that their working agreement was based on a one-year contract, which had now expired.

Contract si huisha jameni, tulikuwa na contract ya mwaka mmoja. Andrew is my best friend na bado tunaongea. Tunaweza endelea na kazi pia akitaka tuendelee, hatujakosana mahali na hatuna beef.

Clarifying Oga Obinna’s role

The comedian also addressed rumours that Obinna might have influenced the decision to part ways with Mwiko.

Some fans speculated that Obinna was taking over the role of her manager. Dem Wa Facebook firmly denied these claims, clarifying that she currently works on ehr own.

Moving forward

With her sights set on the future, Dem Wa Facebook is determined to continue thriving in the comedy industry, managing her own career with confidence and poise.