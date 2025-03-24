Akothee’s last-born daughter, Fancy Makadia officially sealed her union with the love of her life, Fayrouz Vivian, in an intimate civil ceremony held in France on March 22, 2025.

Unlike a grand wedding, the event was simply the official signing of marriage documents, formalising their union in the presence of close family members and friends.

Fancy’s mother, Akothee, her two brothers, and their father, Dominic, were present as witnesses, marking this important milestone in her life. The signing came just a day after Fancy’s birthday and nearly a year after her engagement to Farouz.

READ ALSO: Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims

The wedding came just a day after Fancy’s birthday and nearly a year after her engagement to Fayrouz.

While her sisters, Vesha and Rue Baby, were not physically present at the ceremony, they shared their heartfelt congratulations online, celebrating Fancy’s big moment.

As they prepare for a bigger wedding celebration, Akothee couldn’t be prouder, already referring to her daughter as 'Mrs Engineer Vivian'.

READ ALSO: Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours

Fancy Makadia's emotional speech at her wedding

Unlike traditional weddings with vows, rings, and a reception, this event was purely a legal union, ensuring that Fancy and Farouz were officially husband and wife under French law.

Despite the simplicity of the occasion, love and joy filled the room, as seen in the photos and videos shared online.

Akothee, despite being unwell, made the journey to witness her daughter’s big day, an act of love that Fancy deeply appreciated.

To my family, my mum, thank you so much for flying, even though you were sick. I really appreciate you so much," Fancy said emotionally during her wedding speech.

The bride was visibly moved, and at one point, she even shed tears of joy as she thanked her husband for loving and accepting her.

To my husband, my engineer husband, I would like to thank you so much for accepting me. Thank you so much for wanting to share this moment with me. You make me so happy, and I just hope God blesses this marriage.

Family united in love

Fancy, born to Akothee and her ex-husband Jared Okello, has always shared a special bond with her mother and siblings.

Akothee and Jared were married for five years before officially divorcing in 2011. After their split, Akothee met Dominic, with whom she had another child Oyoo. Dominic adopted Fancy, playing a fatherly role in her life.

His presence at the civil wedding in France was a show to the love and unity within their blended family.

Career profile of Fancy Makadia's husband Fayrouz Vivian

According to his Linked-in profile, Fayrouz Vivian is a highly accomplished software engineer based in France.

His educational background includes: ESIGELEC: Graduate School of General Engineering – Digital Services Engineering (2019 – 2022)

Cycle Préparatoire Père Aupiais – Preparatory Program in Engineering Sciences (2017 – 2019)



Fayrouz has built a career in software development, IT maintenance, security, and database management.

He is proficient in multiple programming languages and is passionate about working on innovative projects.

Currently, he works at Spayr, an IT services and consulting company based in Paris, France. Announcing his new role three years ago, he wrote:

An exciting new adventure begins, not just for me but also for my colleagues! I would like to thank the entire Spayr team for this collaboration, and a special thanks to Pierre OLIVE, with whom I will be working on large-scale projects that bring impactful solutions.

Akothee has proudly celebrated her daughter's choice, often bragging about how Fancy married an engineer.

Grand wedding loading!

While the civil marriage signing was a formal legal requirement, the couple is now preparing for a bigger wedding celebration.

Akothee confirmed this, sharing her excitement online:

Harusi ndio inakuja! This one, I was not even needed. Just her father to sign as a witness that he has blessed them. Mimi nimekuwa tu kaflower girl. My chance to walk my daughter down the aisle is coming. Stay tuned! @fancy_makadia has made me so proud, Mrs Engineer VIVIAN!