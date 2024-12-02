Irene Nekesa, Diana Marua' ex nanny, recently revealed that she is in a relationship. The revelation came during a TikTok live session where she gave her followers a glimpse into her personal life.

The announcement sparked widespread reactions, with fans eager to learn more about Irene’s significant other, especially since she had publicly sought financial help shortly after leaving her job.

Who is Irene Nekesa's 'boyfriend'?

The man in questions is Kelvin Karabu, popularly known as Director Kev. He is a full-time producer and content creator.

Hailing from Murang’a, Kelvin has collaborated with various brands to produce engaging content, including working with singer Bahati, Irene’s former employer.

Kelvin recently opened up about his past working relationship with Bahati. During an interview with a local media house on December 1, he shared that the singer had supported him when he was starting out, even paying half of his rent to help him move closer to his workplace in Nairobi.

How did Kelvin & Irene meet?

Kelvin disclosed that he met Irene while working with Bahati. During one of their shoots at Bahati’s home, he interacted with Irene, who had a cheerful demeanor and warm personality.

What I loved about Irene is that she is a jovial lady and has a very good heart... There's a time I took her number because I was coming to Baha's place early morning so I needed someone to open the gate for me...Nikawork for a year nikafeel I had enough skills I did not want to renew the contract. Nikaanza kuhepa akina Baha. Sikutoka na ubaya. We still talk with Baha. Kama kuna job ananiita.

Kelvin took Irene’s number for logistical reasons, as he often arrived at Bahati’s house early in the morning and needed someone to open the gate for him. Over time, their interactions grew more frequent.

The friendship eventually blossomed into a partnership, with Irene seeking Kelvin’s help to launch her YouTube channel.

So Irene used to market some duvet produvts. Alikuwa ananitumia footages na mimi namshikanishia. Sometimes namtengenezea posters etc. Hivyo ndio sasa friendhip yetu ilianza kugrow. Ikakaa alafu one day akaniambi Kevo sasa nataka kufungua channel.

Kelvin on why Irene might have quit her job

While Kelvin did not delve into the specifics of why Irene left her job, he shared his perspective, suggesting that it might have been the right time for her to move on.

Hatujakaa na Irene chini akaniambia.. Everytime we meet we are always shooting... Sijajua chanzo cha yeye kutoka kwa mdosi wake. Nafeel maybe Irene alifeel hao watu walimjenga enough, aanze life yake.

He also acknowledged the positive impact the Bahati family had on Irene’s life.

But pia haikuwa aishi pale milele. Wacha akuje hapa nje ajijenge. Hao watu what they ahve done is give her a name. Walimchukuwa akiwa nothing. Wamejenga for life....Uzuri hajaongea ubaya wake. Sahi amekuwa a very big brand. In fact kama hajawashukuru mi naeza chukua hiyo chance to thank the Bahati;s for giving her a name.

As a director, Kelvin is focused on helping Irene grow her brand. “My plan is to push Irene to a level where she can have a manager. Anyone who wants to work with her will go through a professional process,” he said. He also said that they are working on releasing high-quality videos to elevate her online presence.

When asked about the nature of their relationship, Kelvin did not explicitly confirm whether they are romantically involved. However, he described their bond as strong and supportive. “Apart from work, we check on each other regularly,” he shared.

As Irene transitions into this new chapter of her life, she has gained both fans and critics. However, with Kelvin by her side she is poised to achieve greater heights.