Businessman Jimal Roho Safi has found himself in the midst of drama after posting advice to men about relationships.

The post, shared on his Instagram stories, advised men to upgrade their partner's life when they become wealthy, rather than simply moving on to a new partner.

“When the money comes bro, don’t change your girl, change her life,” Jimal wrote, hoping to impart some wisdom to his followers.

Nurse Judy claims Jimal slid in her DM

However, Nurse Judy Maina, a US-based medic, wasn’t pleased with Jimal’s sentiments. She took to social media to call out the businessman’s past actions, suggesting that Jimal was quick to move on from one woman to the next.

She shared her experience, claiming that he reached out to her, but she 'ran away' from him.

“What is this mzee saying after changing three times? I once saw him in my DMs, nikamurife mbio sana," Judy wrote, explaining that she ignored him when he attempted to contact her.

Her message quickly caught attention on social media, and Jimal wasted no time responding to the claims.

Jimal confronts Nurse Judy

Jimal was not going to let the accusation slide without a response. He took to Instagram again, posting a screenshot he sent to Judy after her accusations.

In his message, he questioned the validity of her claim and asked Judy to clarify her statement. the photo also showed that the two do not follow each other on the platform.

You look so respectable and mature. Ni lini nilishawai kukatia ama you just wanted my attention, or what do you want to achieve by tarnishing my name?...Kuna watu wanatamani niwakatie.

Jimal's dating history

This exchange comes amid Jimal’s well-known romantic history. Since his rise to wealth, he has been romantically linked to influential women.

Jimal is currently in a relationship with Mitchell Wangari, whom he was first spotted with in March 2023. The couple shares a daughter together.

Before this, Jimal’s personal life was filled with public drama, including a highly publicised divorce from his former wife, Amira. The couple shares two sons.

Additionally, Jimal was previously involved with socialite Amber Ray, who eventually ended their relationship and moved on with another businessman, Kennedy Rapudo.

Nurse Judy's marriage

On the other hand, Nurse Judy is also no stranger to public scrutiny. She is married and has children with her husband, but her relationship has faced its own challenges.

Judy was previously involved in a scandal after rumours surfaced that she had an affair with Zack, the husband of Murugi Munyi.