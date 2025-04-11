Mary Biketi: From Trans-Nzoia to Nairobi landlady and Oparanya’s last queen

Mary Biketi, the elegant and fashionable fourth wife of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, has opened up for the first time about her life — both before and after meeting her husband.

Known for her lavish wardrobe and graceful public appearances, Mary shared a rare and deeply personal side of her story, touching on family, love, loss, and her own journey to financial independence.

Growing up in Trans-Nzoia

Mary Biketi was born and raised in Trans-Nzoia County. She is the firstborn in a family of five siblings — two girls and three boys — and grew up in a Christian home.

Her grandfather was a polygamous man with two wives, something that she says has not shaped her perspective on life and relationships.

She attended Milimani Primary School before proceeding to Nzoia Girls High School. In 2012, she moved to Nairobi in search of better opportunities and to build a life for herself.

How Biketi met Oparanya

Fate brought Mary Biketi and Wycliffe Oparanya together on a flight from Wilson Airport to Kisumu.

Their second meeting was in Nairobi at the Tamarind Hotel, and from there, their bond grew stronger.

Despite the significant age gap, Oparanya is 69, Mary’s parents gave their full support to the relationship. The couple later formalised their union when Oparanya visited her family.

“He’s a good man and a responsible father,” she shared, adding that while people often judge him harshly for having multiple wives, they do not know the real person behind the headlines.

On being a fourth wife

Mary accepts her role as the fourth wife with calm and confidence. She says she doesn’t get stressed about the polygamous setup as long as she’s content and well taken care of.

“As long as I’m okay and have everything I need, I don’t stress. He always comes back to me. After me, there will be no other,” she declared.

She made it clear that while she respects his past relationships and co-wives, she won’t tolerate interference from outsiders.

In fact, she admitted to regularly checking her partner’s phone to keep overly persistent women at bay, revealing that some even send suggestive messages to try and get his attention.

Dealing with loss and public pressure

One of the most painful experiences Mary opened up about was her miscarriage. It happened at a time when their private photos were leaked online and went viral.

“I had no reason to post. The photos were leaked. So days after, I also posted,” she said.

At the time, she was five months pregnant, and the overwhelming pressure and attention led to a miscarriage. Mary also revealed that she has a seven-year-old son.

Businesses behind Mary Biketi’s name

Mary Biketi is not just known for being Oparanya’s wife. She has built her own name and career over the years.

Before venturing into business, she worked with major companies including Safaricom and even the Ministry of Education.

She once ran a women’s clothing business, but had to shut it down when things got tough.

Not one to give up easily, she shifted her focus to real estate and now owns several fully furnished apartments in Nairobi’s upscale areas — Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington. In addition to that, she is involved in supplies and runs a foundation, Mary Biketi Foundation.

Woman of substance

Despite the spotlight and challenges that come with being the wife of a public figure, Niketi has remained grounded.

Mary believes that women should not rely on men to find happiness or success. She encourages them to work hard and become their best selves