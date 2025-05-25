12 must-watch films from African countries that celebrate the continent

From ancient wisdom to modern-day love stories, thrillers to touching documentaries, these African films capture the diversity, strength and soul of our people.



In celebration of Africa Day, here are 12 incredible stories from 12 countries that remind us why we are proudly African.

1. Art Piece (Zambia)

In Lusaka, gifted artist Vin (Thulani Nkhoma) is forced to forge stolen masterpieces for a ruthless crime boss (Steve Mufasa).



As blood is spilled and betrayal deepens, Vin must fight to escape before he loses his soul or his life. Art Piece is a visually gripping crime thriller that explores the price of talent in a world ruled by greed.

2. Otis Janam (Kenya)

Janam (Nick Kwach) , a laid-back fisherman, unexpectedly wins a local boat race and with it, the heart of Api (Sarah Masese), a girl from a wealthy background.



But as love grows, so do doubts. Otis Janam questions whether love alone can overcome the social gap that divides their worlds.

3. Edge of Emotions (Ghana)

When a once-solid marriage begins to crumble under the weight of affairs and unplanned pregnancies, Bernard (Jeffrey Nortey) and Anny (Haille Sumney) are forced to confront uncomfortable truths.



This emotional drama dives deep into betrayal, vulnerability and the fragile hope of forgiveness.

4. Queen of the Sun (Nigeria)

An Indian groom (Guido Gerhadt) is forced into an arranged marriage with an African princess (Mercy Johnson Okojie), who secretly loves another man (Oni Michael).

‘Queen of the Sun’ is a cross-cultural romantic saga that explores the tension between tradition, desire, and freedom of choice.

5. Misunderstood (South Africa)

LD (Candice Burgess-Look) and Jude (Don Okoli) are a modern couple tested when Jude’s strong-willed mother (Connie Chiume) moves in.



As hidden truths and cultural expectations unravel , their marriage is pushed to the edge. Misunderstood is a raw and relatable tale about family, identity, and love.

6. Katutura (Namibia)

Set in the gritty township of Windhoek, Katutura follows Dangi (Chops Tshoopara), an ex-con trying to live right.

But with a secret child, an old flame, and a shaky marriage, he soon realises that escaping the past is harder than he imagined. A fast-paced drama fuelled by secrets, survival, and second chances.

7. Wrong Journey (Cameroon)

A sacred school trip turns into a terrifying ordeal when students accidentally awaken an ancient deity. Aaron (Tim Yannick) must confront personal grief and supernatural terror in a battle that blends folklore and fear.

Wrong Journey is a compelling supernatural thriller rooted in African mysticism.

8. Intore (Rwanda)

A nation’s healing journey comes to life through traditional music, dance and acts of forgiveness. Intore is a moving documentary that celebrates Rwanda’s resilience post-genocide.



It’s not just a film it’s a tribute to hope, culture, and the enduring power of unity.

9. Tonto Masters of Kainamo (Uganda)

In Uganda, the fading tradition of brewing Tonto beer made from bananas is preserved by elders and passed down with pride.



Tonto Masters of Kainamo is a tender, thought-provoking documentary highlighting cultural preservation's quiet beauty in a fast-changing world.

10. From Here to Timbuktu (Mali, made in Kenya)

Four young friends embark on a time-travelling adventure to save Africa’s ancient knowledge from vanishing.



‘From Here to Timbuktu’ is an imaginative journey blending fantasy, history and youth-driven activism—reminding us that our past is worth protecting.

11. Tour du Faso (Burkina Faso)

Africa’s biggest cycling race comes alive in 'Tour du Faso', a documentary celebrating more than just sport.

It’s a tribute to endurance, brotherhood and the unbreakable spirit of Burkinabé cyclists, all set against breathtaking landscapes.

12. Cahier Africain (Central African Republic)