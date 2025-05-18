Kenya to host premiere of Nigerian film under new Pan-African initiative

Kenyan cinema-goers are set to enjoy an acclaimed Nigerian psychological thriller Over the Bridge, which premieres in select cinemas across the country from 6 June.

The theatrical release marks the first offering from Screen Connect, a new Pan-African distribution initiative focused on connecting African audiences with homegrown stories.

Screen Connect was incubated in 2024 under Some Fine Day Pix and the GIZ Moving Pictures programme.



The initiative seeks to bridge long-standing distribution gaps by bringing high-quality, culturally relevant African films to the big screen—from Nairobi to Kigali, Lagos to Johannesburg.

Co-founder Cassandra Onwualu expressed the urgency of this mission:

It’s unfortunate that even with the growing global appetite for African stories, African audiences still struggle to access films from other parts of the continent. We want Kenyan audiences to be able to watch great Nigerian films, and vice versa.

A Powerful Narrative Brought to Life Over the Bridge tells the gripping story of Folarin, a successful investment banker whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after a high-stakes government project goes awry.



As he navigates the fallout, he is forced to confront harsh truths about his world and himself.

Directed by Tolu Ajayi—celebrated for his work on MTV Shuga Naija and Showmax’s Diiche—the film stars Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan, Joke Silva, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chimezie Imo and Paul Adam.

Ajayi reflects on the inspiration behind the story:

Over the Bridge is a modern parable that moves from rustic and rarefied scenes in a fisherman’s boat to the duels and double-dealing of the corporate boardroom.



That experience shaped my understanding of stories about corporate power, personal sacrifice, and the social consequences that come with success.

Award-Winning Recognition The film earned 12 nominations at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), including Best Director, Best Movie and Best Editing. It went on to win Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Where to Watch in Kenya Kenyan audiences can catch Over the Bridge at Century Cinemax cinemas in Junction Mall, Garden City and Two Rivers Mall throughout the month of June.