5 Kenyan films to watch that celebrate Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to sit back, reflect, and celebrate the incredible women who shape our lives — and what better way to do it than with powerful Kenyan stories that capture love, resilience, humour and family bonds?

Whether you're spending the day with your mum or simply want to appreciate motherhood, these four award-winning films promise to move, entertain and inspire.

Act of Love – A mother's impossible choice

One of the most celebrated Kenyan films globally, Act of Love stars Mwixx Mutinda as Juliana, a young mother in Nairobi facing the hardest day of her life.

After being left to care for her daughter, Talia (played by Talia Jasmine), Juliana must make an agonising decision about their future.

Produced by trailblazing filmmaker Shirleen Wangari — recently crowned Best Producer in Film at the WIFA Awards 2025 — the film has bagged an impressive 10 international awards.

It's an emotional powerhouse that captures the raw reality of single motherhood with authenticity and grace.

Family Meeting – Where laughter meets long-held Secrets

In 'Family Meeting', what begins as a celebration quickly turns into a chaotic reunion.

Jesse (Gitura Kamau), Moses (Abubakar Muindi) and his fiancée Alison (Maureen Koech), alongside sister Barbara (Akinyi Aluoch), return to their parents’ home — played by veteran actors Raymond Ofula and Florence Nduta — to mark a 40th wedding anniversary.

But between sibling rivalries, old wounds and buried secrets, the family gathering spirals into a heartwarming dramedy.

Produced by award-winning filmmaker Betty Kathungu-Furet, this film strikes a perfect balance between humour and heartfelt moments that will resonate with many Kenyan families.

Supa Modo – A little girl's big dream

Directed by Likarion Wainaina, Supa Modo tells the uplifting story of Jo (Stycie Waweru), a terminally ill 9-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a superhero.

Sent back to her rural village to live out her final days, Jo’s imagination becomes her escape — and soon, her entire village rallies to bring her superhero fantasies to life.

Her rebellious teenage sister Mwix (Nyawara Ndambia) and protective mother Kathryn (Marrianne Nungo) are central to the film’s message about family and community.

With international acclaim and numerous awards under its belt, Supa Modo is a beautiful reminder of the extraordinary power of love and imagination.

Kizingo – A Swahili comedy with heart

Also produced by Betty Kathungu-Furet, Kizingo follows siblings Soni (Fatuma Ali) and Johni (Jakes Israel) as they stumble upon a sack of stolen cash hidden by thugs.

What follows is a wild, laugh-out-loud adventure filled with close calls and clever twists.

This charming Swahili-language comedy blends fast-paced humour with a touching story about sibling loyalty and unexpected fortune.

If you're looking for something lighthearted this Mother’s Day, Kizingo delivers all the laughs with a whole lot of heart.