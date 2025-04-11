Mr Seed gets real about 'Kanairo’ dating & other top songs of the week

The Kenyan music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From hip-hop to R&B and love ballads, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Dear God – Swahili Jangili

Rapper and mental health advocate Swahili Jangili is back with a heartfelt new track titled ‘Dear God’.

Shot in the heart of Kenya’s ghetto, the song visually captures the daily hustle and silent battles of youth trying to survive.

But this is more than just music—it’s a plea. A prayer for everyone going through the motions, quietly fighting their demons but still holding on to hope.

It speaks directly to those who dream of breaking free from tough circumstances. If you’ve ever felt stuck but still pushed forward, this one’s yours.

Your Body – Willy Paul

Willy Paul, the ever-bold hitmaker, returns with ‘Your Body’, a track that blends catchy beats with smooth, sultry lyrics. It's a certified sing-along and a total earworm.

The music video doesn’t disappoint either. It features sleek choreography and fire visuals, with appearances from top dancers like Prikcy, Nasieku, and Klaus. It's a full-on audio-visual feast that fans can’t stop talking about.

Aloo – Maandy ft. Ajay

Maandy, the self-styled ‘Bad Gyal’, is serving heat again in ‘Aloo’, her latest Arbantone banger featuring Ajay from the Buruklyn Boyz.

The visuals are crisp and clean, but it’s the confident lyrics that carry the song. ‘Aloo’ tells the story of a baddie who has all eyes on her—and she knows it. She's calling the shots, owning her space, and loving the spotlight.

Hustla – Scar Mkadinali ft. King Kaka

Two lyrical powerhouses join forces in ‘Hustla’, as Scar Mkadinali links up with King Kaka for a gritty street anthem. This is an ode to the grind.

Scar brings his raw street flavour, while King Kaka balances it with his smooth, poetic flow. Together, they deliver a rap masterpiece packed with wisdom, struggle, and triumph. A must-listen for any hip-hop fan.

Niangalie – Kethan ft. Wanavokali

For the lovers, Kethan has teamed up with vocal powerhouse Wanavokali to release ‘Niangalie’, a tender and emotional ballad.

The song is all about love without conditions—loving someone despite their imperfections and sticking by them no matter what.

The vocals? Flawless. The video? Beautifully shot, featuring real-life couple Brian Muchiri and his girlfriend. It’s a perfect love letter in song form.

Nakuombea – Mutoriah

After some time away from the spotlight, Mutoriah is back with ‘Nakuombea’, and it’s well worth the wait.

In this emotional track, Mutoriah addresses an ex-partner, wishing her well despite their separation. It’s a mature, heartfelt goodbye filled with grace and closure.

The song features subtle rhumba-inspired beats layered with Mutoriah’s signature style. The video is creatively executed, with top-tier visuals to match the song’s emotional depth.

Nairobi – Mr Seed ft. Jegede, Trio Mio, Only One Delo & VDJ Jones

'Nairobi Kanairo', is an explosive collaboration that brings together heavyweights Mr Seed, Jegede, Trio Mio, Only One Delo, and VDJ Jones.

The song pays homage to Nairobi’s energy, highlighting its hustle culture, street slang, and the lively chaos that defines the city.