The group has swiftly captured national attention with their rich fusion of Afro‑pop, dancehall, hip‑hop, and traditional rhythms.

Kodong Klan emerged as a significant force in Kenyan music and a collective of these talented singers who have united to shape the future of the industry.

Their debut album, ‘Disko,’ released in December 2024, marked their entry with a fusion of soulful melodies, authentic storytelling, and progressive sounds.

They are blending modern genres like Afropop, dancehall, and hip-hop with the timeless Kenyan rhythm.

Kodong Klan during a live performance

The album’s singles, ‘Okra Water’ and ‘Kodong’ have been particularly notable, they have gone on to amass massive views and set the pace.

Their first live performance together on November 30, 2024, showed their collective debut, setting the stage for their cultural impact.

This is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of the Kenyan music scene, with each member’s unique background and achievements contributing to a dynamic sound.

How Kodong Klan was formed

Formed in May 2024, KodongKlan is a vibrant collective of Kenya’s premier soulful singer‑songwriters, a brotherhood born of shared creative longing, not contracts.

Their first public activities as a group, including the album release and live show in 2024 suggest this as their active formation year.

Members of the Kodong Klan

Recently, the dynamic group showed up in support of one of his members, Okello Max during his ‘Healing live performance’ show and proved they may just be getting started.

The collective’s objective is to create a sound that bridges traditional and contemporary music, reflecting a new wave of artistry.

Their YouTube channel description further emphasises their role in redefining Kenyan music, pushing the culture forward with timeless records.

Who are the members of Kodong Klan?

Charisma, energetic live performer

Fidel Eli Shammah Omusula, known as Charisma or Luhya Heat, hails from Nairobi and began his career with the boy band Le Band.

Charisma or Luhya Heat

His contributions to hits like ‘Number 1’ has attained around 4 million YouTube views, and established his vocal prowess.

After transitioning to a solo career in 2019, he has gone on to gain popularity among fans as a performance powerhouse, his single ‘Sina Noma’ gaining significant airplay.

His eclectic sound showcases his versatility, making him a vital member and a key voice in Kodong Klan.

READ ALSO: Charisma talks about his relationship with Foi Wambui for the first time

Coster Ojwang, authentic Afro roots

Coster Ojwang, aged 33 and based in Nairobi, is a singer-songwriter and contemporary impressionist.

Coster Ojwang performing alongside his bandmates

Ojwang began his music career in 2020 with ‘Achiwoni’ on YouTube, inspired by the connection between urban and traditional songs, leaning heavily on Luo rhythms, showing his versatility.

He also joined Sol Generation in February 2025, and is a member who brings a unique fusion to Kodong Klan.

Mordecai Dex, eclectic and poetic

Mordecai Mwini Kimeu, known as Mordecai Dex, is a founding member of H_art the Band , acclaimed as Kenya’s best songwriter.

Mordecai Dex

His journey includes poetry, painting, and guitar, evolving into music production. In March 2024, he signed a three-year deal with Sol Generation Publishing.

His style, drawing from diverse genres while rooted in heritage, creates a unique sound enhancing the collective’s innovative edge.

Okello Max, a natural musical blend

Julius Mcrymboh Okello, known to many as Okello Max, started as a background vocalist for artists like Sauti Sol and Bensoul.

Okello Max

Also signed to Sol Generation, his journey from hustling to stardom, reflects his growth, making him a vital part of Kodong Klan.

Born in Kanyakwar, Kisumu, he graduated from Moi University in 2017 with a degree in Linguistics, Media, and Communication.

His first hit, ‘Kiss’ featuring Jerry Ogalo, showcases his soulful vocals and makes him a key member of the group.

Bensoul with the vocals

Born Benson Mutua Muia, Bensoul dropped out of civil engineering at Technical University of Kenya to pursue music.

Singer Bensoul

Starting as a bassist for H_art the Band, he signed with Sol Generation in 2019, releasing hits that have gone on to cement his place as a great vocalist.

His 2023 album, 'Lion of Sudah,' under his label, marked his independence, and has gone on to win several awards like Artist of the Year at Café Ngoma Awards.

Bensoul’s emotive performances and lyrical depth, shows an artist on the rise and cements his role in Kodong Klan.

Watendawili, resilient and dynamic

Formerly known as Kaskazini, comprises Eugene Ywaya and Israel Onyach, two versatile artists who were previously signed to Sol Generation.

Watendawili

Their rebranding marked a new chapter that highlights their lyrical maturity and creative independence.

Known for their rich harmonies, Sheng-infused storytelling, and seamless blending of traditional rhythms with modern Afro-fusion, the duo brings cultural authenticity to Kodong Klan.

Their collaborative spirit strengthens the group’s sonic identity, while their past experience adds valuable industry insight and performance polish.