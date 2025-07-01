Coster Ojwang's Fish Market Live delivers a taste of the lakeside for urbanites

Coster Ojwang's vision of Fishmarket Live came to life at the Uhuru Gardens last Saturday, featuring a special blend of musical flavours from the Lakeside.

On the mission to transform the way urbanites experience Luo culture, even festival attendees honoured the call to showcase Nyanza fashion in straw hats, pitchy kitenge prints, cow tail fly whisks and the trademark rounded handle canes.

The Nairobi show, in its 3rd edition, culminated a half-year schedule which begun with Coster's Open Studio Exhibition between February 28th and March 2nd. It was closely followed by a discography exploration titled 'The Fisherman's Experience' hosted in Kisumu on March 28th.

Onyango Riziki, the nyatiti sensation & other musical highlights

As a curator of the night's headliners, Coster Ojwang included the masterful Onyango Riziki for a full set with his nyatiti.

Riziki, better known as Rizman, treated the crowd to a mix of traditional tunes and modern compositions, all centered around the distinctive sound of this ancient lyre.

The budding multi-hyphenate artist owned the stage, despite a lulled crowd. To music fans who appreciate influences of a people's heritage, Rizman is an act worth seeing at future editions of the festival.

Musical performances by Brian Sigu, Okello Max, Suzanna Owiyo, Winyo, Prince Indah and the headliner also thrilled festival goers, featuring familiar hits that even those who needed translation could sing along to.

Prince Indah performing at Fish Market Live at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on June 27, 2025

Coster Ojwang's Fish Market Live festival in Nairobi became a showcase of the best contemporary hits from the Lakeside

Suzanna Owiyo performing at Fish Market Live at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on June 27, 2025