Octopizzo oozes wisdom as he addresses George Ruto’s matatu launch & politics

President William Ruto’s son George Ruto brought Nairobi to a standstill with the launch of his high-end multimillion matatu dubbed 'Mood'.

'Mood' was launched at KICC with a huge crowd turning up to appreciate the country’s matatu culture sparking mixed reactions on the interwebs.

Criticism and praise came in equal measure making it clear that people understood and digested the event differently.

Advocate Ndegwa Njiru is among those who saw things from a different lens, condemning the large turnout questioning the credibility of the youth who claim to stand for accountability, good governance, and political neutrality but still came out for the event linked to the President’s son.

Na hawa ndio wanasema ati wanataka accountability, ati wako partyless, wako tribeless, ati na wanataka good governance? Really?

Octopizzo's distinction between celebrating Matatu Culture & politics

Popular rapper Octopizzo gave his take on matatu culture and the launch of Mood, urging people to learn to create a distinction between politics, real issues and individuals while clarifying that embracing George’s interest in the industry and matatu culture doesn’t automatically mean the culture endorses the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto.

It’s important, however, to make a clear distinction: W hile individuals like George Ruto support and appreciate matatu culture, this doesn’t automatically mean the culture endorses the political regime .

The enemy is not George; the enemy is bad governance and killer government. Ma3 Culture is a reflection of the people—complex, independent, and often resistant to co-option

Octopizzo's take on online spats & family

The rapper who engaged his followers on social media also urged Kenyans to learn to leave out the family members of individuals they may have an issue with in their online feuds.

Noticing that some were roping in George into the issues they have with the current administration led by his father, the singer called for clear distinction.

I’m a rapper, if I got beef with you, that’s between me and you. Don’t come for my Son just ‘cause he shares my name . He’s a doctor, not in this rap war. We can’t be preaching justice and then turn around and cancel people who ain’t even in the ring. Cops kill us daily in these streets, yet when one of them gets hurt, we still rush to save their life. That’s humanity. That’s being bigger than the system.

Let’s be real about our fights. Demand change, hold the killers in power accountable but don’t let your anger make you lose your balance. This government under the leadership of President Ruto has blood on its hands. That’s a fact. Anyone giving kill orders against Kenyans needs to step down. Period. Stay sharp. Stay human. Call for truth, not blind vengeance.