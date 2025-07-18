Pulse logo
George Ruto's love for matatus manifests in 6 features of new manyanga

18 July 2025 at 16:42
Aside from Mood, George Ruto is associated with other popular matatus like Moneyfest
George Ruto's Matatu mood
George Ruto's Matatu mood

George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto, has once again stirred conversations as he plans to unveil a new high-end matatu dubbed 'Mood'.

Known for his flair in blending luxury and street culture, George has built a name in the matatu industry, earning admiration and criticism in equal measure.

The Mood matatu which is yet to be launched, boasts a bold design, cutting-edge features, and a distinct vibe. Here’s a look at the six standout features that make 'Mood' a spectacle on wheels.

1. NTSA-Approved custom number plate

Mood features a custom number plate which is claimed to be approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

READ ALSO: Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

2. Luxury bucket seats with cup holders and charging ports

Inside, the matatu is fitted with 26 custom bucket seats each complete with a cup holder and charging port.

3. Air Conditioning unit

Breaking away from the often stuffy and congested matatu rides, Mood comes fully air-conditione a rare feature in Nairobi’s public transport vehicles.

George Ruto's matatu mood

READ ALSO: 4 matatu routes with the highest passenger demand in Nairobi

4. Push-to-start ignition

Mood is equipped with a modern push-to-start ignition system, enhancing the driving experience and adding a touch of innovation to the cockpit.

5. Backup solar power for energy efficiency

Mood is backed up by solar power. The system ensures continued lighting and entertainment in the vehicle, even in the event of power interruptions.

6. Cockpit DJ decks

Perhaps the most iconic feature of Mood is the inclusion of DJ decks right in the cockpit.

READ ALSO: Why NTSA removed 'Money Fest' matatu's number plates after crackdown

A growing transport empire amid controversies

George Ruto’s involvement in the matatu industry has not gone unnoticed. Aside from Mood, he is associated with other popular matatus like Manifest (also known as Moneyfest).

His vehicles are renowned for their luxury touches and massive investments.

However, this growth has not been without controversy. Viral videos of Manifest performing dangerous stunts and breaking traffic laws have surfaced in the past, drawing scrutiny from the NTSA.

The matatu was previously impounded due to such incidents.

