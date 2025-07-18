George Ruto's love for matatus manifests in 6 features of new manyanga

George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto, has once again stirred conversations as he plans to unveil a new high-end matatu dubbed 'Mood'.

Known for his flair in blending luxury and street culture, George has built a name in the matatu industry, earning admiration and criticism in equal measure.

The Mood matatu which is yet to be launched, boasts a bold design, cutting-edge features, and a distinct vibe. Here’s a look at the six standout features that make 'Mood' a spectacle on wheels.

1. NTSA-Approved custom number plate

Mood features a custom number plate which is claimed to be approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

2. Luxury bucket seats with cup holders and charging ports

Inside, the matatu is fitted with 26 custom bucket seats each complete with a cup holder and charging port.

3. Air Conditioning unit

Breaking away from the often stuffy and congested matatu rides, Mood comes fully air-conditione a rare feature in Nairobi’s public transport vehicles.

George Ruto's matatu mood

4. Push-to-start ignition

Mood is equipped with a modern push-to-start ignition system, enhancing the driving experience and adding a touch of innovation to the cockpit.

5. Backup solar power for energy efficiency

Mood is backed up by solar power. The system ensures continued lighting and entertainment in the vehicle, even in the event of power interruptions.

6. Cockpit DJ decks

Perhaps the most iconic feature of Mood is the inclusion of DJ decks right in the cockpit.

A growing transport empire amid controversies

George Ruto’s involvement in the matatu industry has not gone unnoticed. Aside from Mood, he is associated with other popular matatus like Manifest (also known as Moneyfest).

His vehicles are renowned for their luxury touches and massive investments.