Pastor Ng’ang’a says Neno Evangelism is not a church – Here’s why

Controversial televangelist Pastor James Ng’ang’a has once again stirred public debate following his remarks about his church.

Known for his unfiltered sermons, the preacher’s latest comments have left many Kenyans in shock and sparked widespread criticism.

Why Pastor Ng’ang’a's Neno Evangelism is not a typical church

In a viral TikTok video, Pastor Ng’ang’a told his congregation that his worship centre, Neno Evangelism, is not an ordinary church.

According to him, people misunderstand the purpose of his ministry, which he describes as a 'referral' for solving complex problems that other churches fail to address.

Ng’ang’a emphasised that people travel from far and wide to seek solutions at Neno Evangelism, suggesting that his ministry offers a unique service that distinguishes it from regular churches.

This is not a church. Churches are those you have left in places like Kawangware where you have come from. This is a referral. Somebody comes from Machakos and all other places. This is a referral. We deal with those cases that have defeated other people. People come from Mombasa or Murang’a.

His comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with most people questioning his message.

Ng'ang'a faces criticism for remarks about women who do make up

These statements come in the wake of other controversies he has faced following remarks about women that many have criticised as offensive and demeaning.

Ng’ang’a mocked women who use makeup, claiming that their efforts to beautify themselves often go unnoticed.

“You take too much time beautifying yourself and then spend an entire day, and no one even bothers to approach you,” he said, adding crude remarks that shocked his audience.

Reaction from public

His comments were met with swift backlash from Kenyans on social media, with many expressing disappointment and calling for accountability.

The Kenya Women’s Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) condemned him, labelling the remarks harmful and insensitive.

In a statement, the organisation highlighted the negative impact of such comments on women’s self-esteem and called for responsible communication from religious leaders.

Calls for accountability

This is not the first time Pastor Ng’ang’a has courted controversy. His unapologetic statements and unconventional sermons have frequently sparked debate, with some questioning his leadership and approach to ministry.