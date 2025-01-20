Controversial city tele-evangelist Pastor James Ng’ang’a has once again sparked outrage after making inflammatory comments during a Sunday service at the Neno Evangelism Centre.

The preacher’s remarks, widely condemned as offensive and harmful, have drawn sharp criticism from both the public and organisations advocating for women’s rights.

Mocking women’s appearance

In an undated video that surfaced online, Pastor Ng’ang’a appeared to ridicule women who use cosmetics, claiming their efforts to enhance their beauty were futile.

He went further to make comments about their perceived lack of attractiveness, which many Kenyans found distasteful and demeaning.

You take too much time beautifying yourself and then spend an entire day, and no one even bothers to approach you. Women are getting raped, and you couldn’t even get someone who could rape you.

The controversial preacher then suggested that such women lacked internal qualities, insinuating that even their enhanced appearances were not enough to attract attention.

Public utrage and condemnation

The video quickly went viral, with Kenyans on social media, especially on X, expressing their disgust.

Many called for Pastor Ng’ang’a to face legal action, accusing him of trivialising the serious issue of gender-based violence (GBV).

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) issued a strong statement condemning the preacher’s remarks.

The organisation described his comments as not only insensitive but also damaging to the ongoing fight against GBV.

KEWOPA condemns in the strongest terms the recent remarks by Pastor Ng’ang’a trivialising rape and demeaning women. As a society, we must uphold the dignity and respect of all individuals, especially at a time when gender-based violence is on the rise in Kenya.

A call for accountability

KEWOPA urged Pastor Ng’ang’a to apologise unreservedly to survivors of sexual violence and Kenyan women. They also called for faith leaders to promote messages of empathy and respect.

Words matter, and public figures must use their platforms to educate, empower, and advocate for positive societal change.

The association emphasised the role of religious leaders in fostering moral values and supporting efforts to address GBV.