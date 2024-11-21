Ng'ang'a demands Benny Hinn to refund money for lying about Kenya’s righteousness

Renowned preacher Apostle James Ng'ang'a has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation, taking aim at American televangelist Benny Hinn for what he describes as a misleading portrayal of Kenya’s situation.

The controversy follows Hinn's February 2024 crusade in Kenya, which saw prominent figures including President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto attending the event.

Hinn’s comments during the crusade have now drawn heavy criticism, particularly from Ng'ang'a, who is demanding accountability from the preacher.

The crusade and Benny Hinn's praise

During the event, Hinn showered praise on Kenya, describing the country as blessed, and he specifically lauded the First Lady for her role in the nation’s leadership.

According to Hinn, Kenya had a unique advantage due to its righteous government, and he conveyed that the country was in a special place spiritually.

While many in the audience found Hinn's words uplifting, others, like Pastor James Ng'ang'a, saw things differently. In his address, Hinn suggested that Kenya was a righteous nation, which raised eyebrows given the country’s ongoing socio-economic challenges.

He also expressed admiration for the government, particularly praising the leadership of the Ruto administration. However, this optimism quickly soured as the country descended into protests and political unrest in the months following the crusade.

Growing dissatisfaction

The aftermath of the Hinn-led event has seen widespread dissatisfaction across Kenya. Protests, many of which were sparked by frustrations over the government’s handling of economic issues and increasing taxes, culminated in the dramatic June 25 invasion of Parliament.

The public’s concerns about high taxes, rising cost of living, and job cuts are becoming more vocal, and the situation is only intensifying.

It is against this backdrop that Pastor Ng'ang'a’s discontent has surfaced. The preacher has been outspoken about the government’s approach to economic policies, calling out what he perceives as a lack of leadership and poor management of the country’s resources.

The frustrations of Kenyans, who feel that their businesses are struggling and their livelihoods are at risk due to harsh taxation, have only amplified the sense of disillusionment.

Ng'ang'a demands accountability

Pastor Ng'ang'a’s ire has been particularly directed at Benny Hinn, whom he accuses of misrepresenting the true state of affairs in Kenya.

The preacher claims that Hinn’s visit to the country, which he believes was marked by excessive praise for the government, was based on falsehoods.

He openly regretted his financial contribution to the crusade, stating that he sent KSh 10,000 to support the event, but now feels deceived by the preacher’s words.

Benny Hinn has nothing; he came to lie to us. How has it been since he came? Was he a true prophet? He came and lied to us and took our money. Return my money.

The preacher further added, “You should have told us we would die so we would repent. We would have repented. But to tell us that Kenya is a righteous country, and you have never seen such a government? Where?”

The growing divide between the promises made by Hinn and the harsh reality faced by many Kenyans has highlighted the challenges of reconciling faith with the real-world issues facing the country.