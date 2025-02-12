Sanaipei Tande welcomes step-mum role as she shuns arranged marriage

Kenyan veteran actress and musician Sanaipei Tande has talked about her role in Netflix’s latest drama series, 'Kash Money', which has been trending across Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria since its premiere on 31 January 2025.

The series follows the story of a powerful billionaire whose relentless pursuit of wealth and influence ultimately leads to his downfall.

His death unravels deep secrets within the seemingly perfect Njenga family, exposing hidden betrayals, deception, and greed.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Live Kenya’s Muthoni Irungu on 12 February, Sanaipei, alongside her co-stars Ron Kariuki and Amara Tari, shared insights into their characters, the audience’s reaction, and her personal take on some of the themes explored in the show.

Sanaipei as Georgina

In 'Kash Money', Sanaipei plays Georgina, the wife of the deceased billionaire, a woman trapped in a web of secrets. Despite maintaining a picture-perfect image, her life is far from ideal.

Georgina is entangled in extramarital affairs, hiding skeletons in her closet, and even considers killing her husband to be with her secret lover, who gets her pregnant.

Addressing the cursing controversy

While the series has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, some viewers have raised concerns, particularly about the use of curse words in the show.

A section of netizens, especially on X, expressed displeasure, arguing that the language used was excessive.

When asked about the issue, Sanaipei defended the dialogue, stating that cursing is simply a part of her.

I grew up listening to Eminem since I was 13. Of course, I’m going to curse in my life. It’s just that people don’t see me doing it in public, and I don’t do it in my songs. The only thing that felt out of the ordinary was being seen cursing in public. I watched it with my mum, and she was like, ‘What kind of language is that?’

The 'spanking’ scene – Did she mind?

Another moment that caused a stir on social media was a scene where Sanaipei’s character receives a spank from her secret lover.

Some Kenyans, who regard her as a 'national treasure', were unhappy with the scene, claiming she should not have been touched like that.

However, Sanaipei found the reaction amusing, stating that she did not mind.

Behind the scenes, these things happen. I didn’t mind it at all. And it was just once. But on X, people were really upset, saying things like ‘How can you touch our national treasure like that?’ Come on, guys, calm down. It was just once!

Sanaipei on arranged marriages and being a step-mum

Beyond her role in Kash Money, Sanaipei also shared her thoughts on certain real-life situations, particularly arranged marriages and step-parenting.

When asked if she would consider an arranged marriage, her response was firm: “Absolutely not.”

However, when it comes to being a step-mum, Sanaipei has a completely different perspective. She believes children are innocent and that one can love them unconditionally, regardless of biological ties.

Would I be a step mum? Absolutely! kids are innocent. If am gonna give them a loving home, why not? They dont have to be yours. It's like being an aunty to your btothesr kids.You love them unconditionally no matter what. If you are gling to hook up with someone who already ahs kids, then you love them genuinely and evrything they come with.

Kash Money continues to take over Africa

With 'Kash Money' dominating Netflix charts across multiple countries, it is clear that the show has struck a chord with audiences.