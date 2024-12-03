Bishop Kathy Kiuna’s daughter, Stephanie Kiuna, has finally addressed the question that has lingered in the minds of many fans since the passing of her father, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

While her siblings, Jeremy and Vanessa, attended the funeral on July 17, 2024, and shared heartfelt tributes on social media, Stephanie chose a different path.

Living in Australia, she remained silent and did not travel to Kenya for the funeral, sparking speculation among fans.

Why Stephanie missed her dad's funeral

In a recent video shared on her YouTube channel on November 29, 2023, Stephanie opened up about why she couldn't be present at the crucial moment.

Her absence and lack of online presence led to rumors, with some people questioning whether there was a strained relationship between her and her late father.

Responding directly to those claims, Stephanie made it clear that there was no conflict or bad blood between them.

This is such a heavy question but I got so many people asking about it... Thank you for the people who asked it so nicely...One person asked, 'Was there beef between you and dad?', I hate that question but am here to answer.



So, why did I not attend dad's funeral?... There's nowhere on green earth I would have rather been than at my dads funeral. Like nowhere!. So to the question of did we have beef, no, never!

Visa issues

She explained that missing the funeral was never a choice she made willingly; rather, it was due to unavoidable circumstances involving her Australian visa.

Despite her best efforts, including attempts to convince authorities and explore all possible solutions, she was unable to make it. The ordeal was difficult for her and remains so to this day.

We did everything we could. There's no one we didn't try to convince. But at the end of the day me and dad, the relationship we had was more than.... I wanted to be there but it was hard. There was nothing I could do.

Remembering their close bond

Stephanie also shared the profound impact her father's passing has had on her. She described their close relationship, sharing that the loss has left a void that is felt in moments when she longs for his advice or presence.

I miss him... And life is different without him. It's like those moments where you want to talk to him but he's not there. You want advise, he's not there. Those moments are hard. Or then you remember some things.

Reflecting on the last time she saw her father, Stephanie shared that it was during Christmas. Now, with the holiday season approaching again, the memories and the pain of his absence are even more intense.

Like for me the last time I saw him was Christmas, and now it's coming up... The weight of the holiday is gonna be heavier because that's the last moment I was with him.

Finding strength and moving forward

Stephanie spoke about how her father’s passing has pushed her to keep going and pursue her dreams.

According to her, late Allan Kiuna encouraged her to be the best version of herself.

Him passing away has pushed me to go ahead... He used to tell me to like be out there, create your content. You're not a behind the scene's girl. and just be the best version of myself. Am trying to make him proud.