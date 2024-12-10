Why Kenya has invested Sh500 million in Grammy Awards' expansion into Africa

Kenya has officially made a bold move to cement its place as a hub for global creative excellence, announcing it has paid Ksh500 million to host the inaugural Grammy Awards for Africa.

The Grammy Awards, officially known as the Grammys, are an annual ceremony that recognises outstanding achievements in the music industry.

Established in 1958 by the Recording Academy, the event has evolved into one of the most prestigious awards in music, celebrating artists across various genres.

The revelation was made during a town hall meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, December 9, where President William Ruto and Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects Dennis Itumbi addressed the development.

In the exchange, Itumbi hinted at ongoing efforts to finalise plans for the Grammy Awards’ African edition.

There is a gentleman from Grammy Awards, and there's also something there you are doing around the Grammy Awards for Africa. And we have instructed the State Department to pay so that then the Grammy Awards can be hosted in Kenya. There are a few things to unlock, and this gentleman has an appointment with you this week to unlock that part.

President Ruto interjected, clarifying that the financial commitment had already been made.

Let me help you, Dennis. Actually, the money for the Grammys has already been paid. We are not about to pay. We already paid Sh500 million. And I'm sure the gentleman from Grammys can confirm that that is the direction we are going.

Grammy Awards expansion to Africa

This initiative aims to provide educational resources, advocate for intellectual property rights, and celebrate the musical heritage of Africa and the Middle East.

Key aspects of this expansion include partnerships with government ministries and cultural organizations in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, along with memorandums of understanding with Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The Academy plans to offer platforms for creators, training through its online learning platform GRAMMY GO, and produce original content.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. emphasised the importance of supporting music creators globally, stating that music is a vital resource that deserves adequate support and opportunities.

Additionally, President Panos A. Panay highlighted the Academy's commitment to fostering a global music community.