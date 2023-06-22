Sauti Sol Joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

The news was shared by the group themselves, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the recognition. Sauti Sol's inclusion highlights the growing influence and recognition of Kenyan music on the global stage.

As the band takes this significant step, they embody the Recording Academy's mission to represent the diverse and vibrant music community it serves.

Sauti Sol took to their social media platforms to share the exhilarating news with their fans . In their announcement, the band expressed their delight and extended congratulations to the individual members who received the invitation.

"Welcome to the Recording Academy Class of 2023. Congratulations to @bienaimesol @iamchimano @itsmefancyfingers and @savarafrica on their invitation to join the @recordingacademy as Voting Members," read the post by band.

The Recording Academy is a music organization of musicians, producers, recording engineers and other recording professionals dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for music and its makers.

Joining the Recording Academy as Voting Members grants Sauti Sol the opportunity to actively participate in the prestigious Grammy Awards process. As Voting Members, the band will have the privilege and responsibility of reviewing submissions, casting votes, and influencing the selection of nominees and winners across various award categories.

Their inclusion in the Voting Academy underscores the recognition of their expertise and artistic contributions within the global music industry.

By welcoming Sauti Sol as voting members, the Recording Academy acknowledges the band's significant contributions to the global music landscape.

The development comes after the Recording Academy expanded its categories for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards, introducing three new exciting additions: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

