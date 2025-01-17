You can’t be jealous of something you can get if you want - Diamond after missing Zari's wedding

In a statement that has left fans stunned, Tanzanian Bongo Flava superstar Diamond Platnumz has claimed he could easily reconcile with his ex-partner, Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan, if he wanted to.

Speaking during the third season of Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, the WCB boss made the bold assertion while addressing whether he felt jealous of Zari's marriage to her new husband, Shakib Lutaaya.

Diamond addresses Zari’s marriage to Shakib Lutaaya

Zari Hassan tied the knot with Shakib Lutaaya, 31, in a glamorous all-white wedding held in Pretoria, South Africa, in October 2024.

The star-studded affair saw Africa's biggest celebrities in attendance, except for one notable absentee—Diamond Platnumz.

According to Diamond, he didn’t attend the wedding because he did not receive a proper invitation. Despite his absence, an empty seat with his name was reserved at the venue.

For me, Zari did not invite me to her wedding. If she had, I would have gone. I could have even given them a nice present, maybe bought them a house.

The singer was not in South Africa during the wedding but returned a few days later. He expressed disappointment over how Zari handled the invitation, suggesting it was influenced by lingering tensions over his controversial interactions with Ghanaian-American singer Fantana, another cast member of the show.

Diamond’s disappointment with Zari

Diamond shared that he felt punished by Zari, particularly after she criticised him publicly following the Fantana incident.

Honestly, I feel punished because she went on social media and said a lot of things about me and the family, especially claiming I was cancelled by the family. After that, my communication with the kids changed, and I didn’t like it. So why would I come to her wedding?

The father of four explained that their co-parenting relationship demanded more maturity and respect from Zari, which he felt was lacking.

For the level of relationship we have, there is a way she was supposed to invite me... Maybe she was mad at me because of the whole Fantana issue or something. But the things she said about me made me feel disrespected. I take very good care of my kids. I expected her to act more mature than how she did.

Diamond - I can easily get Zari back

When asked if he was jealous of Zari’s marriage to Shakib, Diamond was quick to dismiss the notion, confidently stating that he could have his family back if he wanted to.

"No, I’m not jealous. You can’t be jealous of something you can get if you want it. Trust me, if I want my family back, I can get it. I mean it. If I want her back, I can get her. It’s just a matter of doing..." he said while snapping his finger.

Shakib Lutaaya’s insecurities

While Diamond’s remarks have sparked widespread debate, they come shortly after Zari’s husband, Shakib Lutaaya, admitted that he sometimes feels insecure about Diamond’s relationship with Zari.

Speaking to the same cast member Diamond confided in, Shakib revealed that certain moments make him feel Zari might still have feelings for her ex.

Maybe you can advise me because you know both Diamond and Zari. There are things that have happened that even a younger person can say this is obvious. They make me feel like maybe Zari is in love with this person.

He acknowledged that Zari and Diamond share a lifelong bond through their children but expressed concern over their seemingly affectionate behaviour when together.

But whenever Zari gets close to her ex, they become lovey-dovey, touchy-touchy, cozy. When things like this happen, it causes disrespect to me and her. I ask her why she’s doing this, and she apologises, promising it won’t happen again.

Zari and Diamond co-parenting journey

Zari and Diamond share two children and have been co-parenting despite their ups and downs. However, Diamond’s comments and Shakib’s concerns reveal the complexity of their relationships and how they navigate their blended family dynamics.