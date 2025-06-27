With its surprising production facts, from a disputed budget to cameos by real racing legends, and strong critical and audience reception, 'F1 The Movie' offers a thrilling experience for viewers.

Set to be released on Friday June 27th this is a sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

F1 The Movie

Starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver, the film follows his return to mentor Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, for the fictional APXGP team.

Whether you are drawn by Pitt’s performance, Kosinski’s direction, or the high-speed action, 'F1' is one to consider, especially given its recent premiere in North America and positive buzz.

The plot centres on Sonny’s redemption and mentorship, blending high-speed racing with emotional depth, making it accessible to both Formula 1 enthusiasts and casual viewers.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in F1 The Movie

Its collaboration with Formula 1 ensures authenticity, with filming at real Grand Prix events and cameos by racing legends.

Legendary F1 driver Lewis Hamilton assisted with creation of the film in a producer and consultancy role, as part of his own recently established production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

Its appeal to both niche and mainstream audiences underscores its versatility, likely contributing to its box office success.

READ ALSO: The 15 Best Vampire Movies of All Time

Why F1 is a must-watch

Compared to other sports dramas, 'F1' stands out for its involvement with the actual sport, ensuring authenticity that films like 2013's 'Rush' achieved through historical accuracy.

Critics have called it a “high-octane thrill ride”, with epic races and top-notch sound design. The anticipation and reception by fans on X, suggest it as a timely cinematic event.

F1 The Movie

Its timely release offers a summer blockbuster experience and a good way to spend the holidays in a thrilling mood.

If you are an F1 fan, this movie gives an insider’s look at the sport, with realistic depictions of garage action and races, where you can enjoy a story of redemption and competition.

The film’s ability to immerse viewers, through IMAX and sound design, ensures a thrilling experience, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking entertainment this July.

The cast and their performances

The film’s appeal lies in its star-studded cast, including Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, Damson Idris and Pitt’s praised performance as a grizzled veteran actor.

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem in F1 The Movie

Pitt’s portrayal of Sonny Hayes has been a highlight, with critics noting his authenticity and depth.

Idris plays the cocky Joshua Pearce, and complements Pitt, with their mentor-mentee dynamic driving the emotional core.

Damson Idris in F1 The Movie

Supporting actors like Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies have brought richness, with Bardem’s role as the team owner providing a grounding presence.

Kerry Condon in F1 The Movie