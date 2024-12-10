Where to catch Kenya Cane’s December activation

As the festive season kicks into high gear, it is a time for Kenyans to celebrate another year of that undying spirit of resilience.

It’s also a time to try something new as you enjoy your favourite drink at a friendly holiday price.

This is what the Kenya Cane activations have been providing to fans at their local joints. On November 22, 2024 the Kenya Cane caravan made stops in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, thrilling residents at every stop.

Mixologist Chris Kantai served delicious cocktails at Levins Wine & Spirits in Maringo, Makongeni Canteen in Makongeni and a final stop at Klub 227 in Bahati.

Quick and easy Kenya Cane Mautamu Mix

The sweet cocktails residents enjoyed at these stops were made from the Kenya Cane range of flavours - Smooth Cane and Pineapple Fusion.

The aptly named Mautamu Mix included a standard measure (44 ml) of Kenya Cane, an equal measure of mango, orange or pineapple juice, a generous pour of lemon-lime soda, a sprinkle of strawberry syrup, mint leaves stirred in and a lemon garnish.

For fans of the sugarcane spirit, Mautamu elevated the experience of their favourite drink. #TheTrueKenyanSpirit

Kenya Cane is bringing the festive experience to Kitengela on the weekend of December 14, 2024 at Club Zero 34, gates open at 3:00 p.m.

It will be a truly Kenyan cultural experience for the Jamhuri celebrations, guaranteed to be a good time.

All attendees will be allowed into the venue after purchasing either the 250ml or 350ml Kenya Cane to admit one person or the 750ml bottle to admit three.

You can also enjoy Kenya Cane all through the festive season with 250ml retailing at only Sh320, 350ml at Sh420, and 750ml at Sh840