11kg heart and 6 other fascinating facts about giraffes in Kenya

Giraffes are among the most unique and captivating creatures on Earth.

Known for their towering height and distinctive spotted coats, these gentle giants roam the African savannas, embodying both grace and power.

Here are some fascinating facts about giraffes that make them truly remarkable.

1. The Tallest Mammals on Earth

Giraffes hold the record as the tallest mammals on the planet, with some reaching heights of up to 5.5 meters (18 feet).

Their long legs and necks allow them to browse treetops, feeding on leaves and twigs that other animals can't reach.

2. A Mighty Heart

A giraffe’s heart is incredibly powerful, weighing approximately 11 kilograms (24 pounds) and capable of pumping 60 litres of blood per minute.

This immense cardiovascular strength is necessary to circulate blood all the way to their brains, which sit at the top of their long necks.

3. Neck Battles for Dominance

Male giraffes engage in a behaviour known as "necking," where they use their long necks to swing and strike each other in displays of strength and dominance.

These battles can determine hierarchy and mating rights, with the victor gaining access to females.

4. Unique Spot Patterns

Just like human fingerprints, no two giraffes have the same spot patterns .

These markings not only help them camouflage in their environment but also play a role in regulating body temperature by facilitating heat dispersion.

The skin under the spots has large sweat glands and a unique arrangement of blood vessels that help giraffes release excess heat.

5. Minimal Sleep Requirements

Despite their massive size, giraffes sleep remarkably little ; only about 30 minutes to two hours per day.

They take short naps while standing up, reducing their vulnerability to predators.

6. Long Gestation Period

Giraffes have one of the longest gestation periods in the animal kingdom, lasting approximately 15 months.

When a calf is born, it drops nearly two meters (over six feet) to the ground, an initial plunge that helps stimulate breathing and blood circulation.

7. Strong and Resilient Tongues

To feed on thorny acacia trees without injury, giraffes possess long, tough tongues—measuring up to 50 cm (20 inches) in length.

These tongues are not only adapted for seizing or grasping foody by wrapping around leaves and twigs but also covered in thick, protective mucus that shields them from thorns and rough vegetation.

Giraffes are truly one of nature’s wonders, blending elegance with fascinating adaptations that allow them to thrive in the wild.