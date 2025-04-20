6 Noticeable changes in Gachagua’s lifestyle after impeachment

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lifestyle has witnessed significant changes following his impeachment, with the politician shedding off some aspects that came to define his being both on social media and in real life for the duration that he served as Kenya’s DP.

A recent video by Gachagua lifted the lid on some changes that the has embraced post-impeachment, revealing that he has retreated to a simple life in which he prefers comfort over the formal look that he rocked owing to the office he occupied and the engagements that came with it.

Relaxed style when home

The video shows Gachagua explaining that he prefers a relaxed style when home, sometimes spending the whole day in a pajamas, tracksuits or jumpers which is a much-needed break from the look that characterised his life as the DP.

"I wear easy when I am home," he stated.

How Gachagua unwinds

Even post-impeachment, Gachagua has a packed schedule but still creates time to unwind and recharge.

In the video, Gachagua explains that reading books and listening to music particularly reggae music is the dose he takes to unwind.

"The other day I danced to 'No Woman No Cry."

Early riser

The short stint that Rigathi Gachagua served as Kenya’s Deputy President saw the country get a glimpse of his life and even after retreating to a private life, the memories linger on with some aspects of it disappearing.

As the second in command, Gachagua was a busy man who made it to the office at the crack of dawn on several days and shared this across his socials.

At the height of anti-government protests which rocked the country in 2023, Gachagua made it to the office on several occasions with his photos splashed online as he vowed to deal wih the opposition politicians and their supporters who he accused of thriving in chaos.

Whether Gachagua still wakes up at the crack of dawn remains unclear, but what is certain is that his social media accounts that once had photos and videos documenting his early mornings at work have had nothing on this front for a while.

The constant love for the mountain that should not be touched

His love for the Mount Kenya region remains constant with his fierce criticism of President Ruto and his administration and a firm resolve to send his former boss packing in 2027 elections.

According to him, ‘Mlima is solid, its like its been mixed with hard cement,"

This has since seen him host delegations in his Wamunyoro home, with the former DP confessing that he prefers face-to-face consultations and real-time conversations.

I only check into WhatsApp a little in the evening to see what people have to say

Morning walks, workouts & cheerful interaction with Kenyans

While serving as the deputy president, Gachagua’s social media team churned out photos and videos of his morning walks and workouts.

Whether on official duty across the country or abroad, Gachagua created time for a refreshing walk during which he would reconnect with nature and rub shoulders with Kenyans.

This too seems to have died with his impeachment.