7 smart career hacks Gen Zs in Kenya are using to get ahead

Kenyan Gen Zs are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their daily lives, build careers, and stay competitive in a fast-evolving digital landscape. From creative endeavours to practical problem-solving, AI is becoming an essential resource for this dynamic generation.

As a significant demographic driving digital trends in East Africa, Kenyan Gen Zs are at the forefront of AI adoption. Recent data from a Google Kenya report reveals that AI could contribute $2.4 billion to Kenya's economy.

Furthermore, search trends indicate a surge in AI-related interest: searches for "AI" increased by 150% in 2024 compared to the previous year, "how to use AI" nearly doubled (+90%), "what is AI" rose by 60%, and searches for "AI course" and "AI jobs" have more than doubled and tripled, respectively.

This demonstrates a strong desire among Kenyans to understand and leverage AI.

Here are seven key AI hacks that are enabling Kenyan Gen Zs to unlock opportunities, boost creativity, and streamline their daily routines:

Get Inspired, Plan Big Ideas, and Find Your Creative Spark

Whether you're brainstorming a new fashion collection, writing song lyrics, or mapping out a podcast series, AI tools like Gemini are becoming powerful creativity boosters. Gemini doesn’t just generate ideas — it can refine them, offer new angles, and help creatives think bigger.

With the recent release of Gemini 2.0 Flash, now available to all Gemini app users on desktop and mobile, everyone can discover new ways to create, interact, and collaborate. For instance, if you’re an aspiring designer, you could ask Gemini for colour palette ideas based on Kenyan street style or find storytelling tips for promoting your collection.

If you’re planning a trip, Gemini can help you create a detailed itinerary with food, culture, and adventure tips customized for your interests. It’s like having a creative partner that sparks fresh ideas and helps you bring them to life.

Leveraging the updated Gemini 2.0 Flash, you can experience enhanced creative collaboration and explore even more innovative possibilities.

Structure Your Thoughts and Stay Organized with Smarter Notes

For busy Gen Zs juggling studies, side hustles, and content creation, organizing ideas can be tricky. Tools like NotebookLM simplify this by helping users create clear, structured notes and summaries.

A new Audio Overviews feature takes this even further — summarizing your notes into podcast-style recaps that let you listen to key points on the go.

Whether you’re a content creator brainstorming viral video ideas or a student revising for exams, this feature allows you to review key insights in minutes rather than re-reading pages of notes.

Find Lost Photos, Receipts, and Memories — Instantly

Ever struggled to find that screenshot of your Jumia receipt or that perfect picture of your last birthday party? With Ask Photos, powered by Gemini, you can now search your photo library with natural language prompts.

Instead of scrolling endlessly, just type: "Show me my concert photos from December" or "Find my shoe receipt from March."The tool retrieves your images instantly — perfect for tracking expenses, remembering special moments, or saving time when you're in a rush.

Turn the Web Into Your Personal Research Assistant

Forget endless clicking between tabs — AI Overviews now brings key insights directly to the top of your search results.

Whether you're researching the best skincare routine, trying to understand investment basics, or learning how to create a business pitch, AI Overviews simplifies complex information into clear, actionable summaries.

For Gen Z's managing side hustles, this is a game-changer — imagine typing "How to write a winning business proposal" and getting key points, sample structures, and helpful tips without digging through multiple pages.

Learn New Skills or Fix Everyday Problems with Real-Time Guidance

From nailing a flawless makeup look to fixing a broken charging cable or practising for a job interview, Gemini Live is fast becoming a trusted guide for Gen Zs in Kenya.

Offering real-time conversational support, Gemini Live walks you through step-by-step instructions tailored to your needs. For example, if you’re struggling with a new hairstyle, Gemini Live can provide visual guidance and easy-to-follow instructions.

Trying to practice public speaking? Gemini Live can even simulate mock interviews or offer feedback on your pitch — helping you build skills without paying for expensive tutors or classes.

Solve Everyday Problems with Visual Search

For Gen Zs who love exploring fashion, food, or tech, Google Lens is changing the way they discover new ideas.

Snap a photo of a trendy outfit, a cool sneaker design, or even a Kenyan dish you’ve never seen before — and Lens will identify it, offer styling ideas, or suggest recipes you can try at home. Trying to repair your tech? Lens can also recognise product labels, provide troubleshooting steps, or recommend where to buy spare parts.

It’s an all-in-one tool that makes discovering new ideas and solving everyday problems effortless.

Level Up Your Knowledge with Gemini Deep Research

Tired of endless tabs and scattered info? Gemini Deep Research gets you straight to the facts. Picture this: you're designing a streetwear line inspired by Ankara.

Instead of drowning in Google searches, you ask Gemini: "Ankara print history in Nigerian fashion, key designers, current trends—give me the breakdown." Boom! Gemini pulls info from legit sources, drops the essential knowledge, and even suggests designers to stalk (for inspo, of course).