Maandamano Baby: 5 times Mammito showed us how to rock maternity wear

On November 29, 2024, Kenyan comedian Mammito Eunice shocked fans with the announcement of her pregnancy.

True to her comedic roots, Mammito’s news came with a twist that left the internet buzzing.

While some followers offered heartfelt congratulations, others questioned whether it was part of her content and not real life.

The ‘Maandamano baby’ story

Mammito, known for her vibrant and energetic presence, shared that her pregnancy was conceived during the highly publicised anti-Finance Bill demonstrations in Kenya.

She playfully dubbed her baby 'Maandamano Baby' and has a show coming up on December 20.

As expected, the news didn’t go unnoticed. While many fans rushed to congratulate the comedian, others were quick to voice their doubts, suggesting it might just be another content scheme.

This kind of reaction is common when a public figure’s personal life intersects with their on-screen persona. Yet, Mammito has handled it all with a touch of humour.

Some fans have even taken to social media to make playful comparisons between Mammito’s pregnancy and that of other pregnant women, some suggesting that she’s 'too energetic' for a pregnant woman.

Who is Mammito's baby daddy?

Among the questions floating around the internet, one stands out: Who is Mammito’s baby daddy? It’s a topic that fans, bloggers, and even the internet’s amateur detectives have been unable to solve.

In a recent interview with Mille FM’s 'chief of udaku', Ankali Ray, Mammito’s best friend, Jackie Vike 'Awinja', was asked to spill the beans. She responded with a laugh, saying only Mammito can say who her baby daddy is.

Mammito’s fashion statements: pregnancy never looked so good

One thing is clear: Mammito is a fashionista, whether pregnant or not. Since the announcement, she has consistently showcased her chic sense of style.

Known for bold choices and striking looks, the funny lady has continued to wow her audience. Her wardrobe choices range from elegant dresses that hug her baby bump to trendy jumpsuits that scream confidence.

She is not afraid to add a touch of jewellery or bold accessories that bring her outfits to life. For now, fans eagerly await the arrival of Maandamano Baby and the next chapter in Mammito’s life, knowing one thing for sure: it’s bound to be entertaining.