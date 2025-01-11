Latest Kenyan Fashion News & Trends

FashionLatest Kenyan Fashion News & Trends
Sustainability meets style as Nairobi Fashion Week returns for 7th editionThe 2025 theme takes sustainability to the next level by embracing regenerative fashion, which not only reduces environmental harm but actively restores ecosystems and empowers communities.
After an eye injury ended his career, Ben Lwalo finds success in fashionInitially trained in welding and babrication, Ben’s early career took a drastic turn following an unfortunate accident.
Puma x Davido debuts at Kicks Kenya, bringing global fashion home<em>#FeatureByKicksKenya</em>
Rachel Ruto oozes style with Sh2M watch [Photos]Rachel Ruto oozes class and elegance as she steps out donning luxurious watch.
How Kenyan-British designer is redefining fashion, culture through unique designsKenyan-British designer Ryan Ichangahi, is quickly gaining recognition both in Kenya and the U.K.
13 must-have wardrobe essentials for a show-stopping holiday look<em>#FeatureByMaeLynn</em>
Why you should always wash new clothes before wearing themWashing new clothes can help remove chemicals used in manufacturing, making the fabric safer for your skin
Oscar Sudi reveals story behind his Sh16.6 million watchOscar Sudi is one of the politicians with a penchant for the finer things in life
Jackie Matubia shares embarrassing moment her outfit ripped in South Africa [Video]Jackie Matubia recalls her most embarrassing moment when the outfit she was wearing ripped during the premier of Bridgerton
3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocksFreeform dreadlocks are a blend of fashion and a very rich history, those who adopt hem are often making a bold statement.
Heels & manicured nails - Frankie JustGymIt defends new fashion choicesFitness influencer Frankie Just GymIt has addressed growing speculation about his sexuality, following a significant shift in his fashion style.
Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value menBy eliminating certain outfits from your wardrobe, you can project an image of elegance and maturity that high-value men find irresistible.
10 stylish Kayet Orwa looks perfect for your next birthday shoot10 birthday photoshoot ideas inspired by TikToker Kayet Orwa's fashion.
3 guides for the perfect choice of your earringsSelecting the right pair of earrings involves more than just choosing what looks pretty
Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figureBy following these styling tips and avoiding certain fashion pitfalls, you can dress your apple-shaped body in a way that is both flattering and stylish
5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dipsHip dips are the inward curves or indentations that some people have along the sides of their bodies, just below the hip bone and above the thigh
9 moments Cebbie Koks owned the shorts gameCebbie Koks' 9 iconic shorts ensembles that define style
More reasons Muslim women wear Hijab beyond religious observanceThe decision to wear the hijab is deeply personal and varies significantly from one individual to another
7 types of braids and how to maintain them up to 8 weeksThis comprehensive care and maintenance guide should serve as an invaluable resource for anyone looking to preserve their braided hairstyles while ensuring scalp health and hair vitality.
Silas Jakakimba explains reason for wearing 2 wristwatches at Gen Ogolla's burialNairobi lawyer Silas Jakakimba explains his 17 year tradition of wearing two wrist watches