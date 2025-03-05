Sky Victor, the firstborn daughter of gospel singer Betty Bayo and her ex-husband, Pastor Victor Kanyari, is proving that blended families aren’t always as complicated as they seem.

While many people view stepfamilies as a struggle, Sky has been vocal about her unique experience—showing that with the right mindset, a blended family can actually be a blessing.

The outspoken teenager has openly shared her journey of balancing life with both her biological dad, Pastor Kanyari, and her stepdad, Hiram Gitau.

Through her YouTube channel, which boasts over 40K subscribers, she frequently showcases heartwarming moments with both fathers.

In fact, she once made history by bringing them together for the first time, something many children in blended families rarely get to experience.

Navigating life in a bended family

In a recent mother-daughter bonding session, Betty Bayo sat down with Sky for an honest conversation about life with two dads and two mums.

She wanted to know if being in a blended family affected Sky and whether, in hindsight, she thought her mother had made a mistake in life.

Sky, ever confident and self-assured, admitted that while she embraces her unique family setup, some situations can be tricky.

Not really, but sometimes I get stranded. Like when it comes to events like Father's Day or a father-daughter dance, I don’t know what to do. For Mother’s Day, it’s easy because I just have one mum. But when it’s something like a Parents-Teachers Conference, I don’t know who to bring.

Her struggle is one that many other children in blended families might be facing—the confusion of whom to involve in key moments. Choosing between parents in certain events can feel like picking sides, something no child wants to do.

Sky also acknowledged that sometimes some people try to use her family dynamic against her in an attempt to make her feel bad.

"When people want to diss me, they bring it up. But for someone to even know I have two dads, they have to really dig deep on the internet. So, it doesn’t really affect me," she said confidently.

Despite this, she acknowledges that having two dads has its own perks.

"The advantage of having two dads is that when I want something, I get it from both of them. If one can’t do something for me, the other one does," she said with a laugh.

Blended families are a reality many Kenyans can relate to, especially when it comes to celebrities. We’ve seen how Diana Marua and Yvette Obura have successfully co-parented, as well as Amber Ray and the mother of Rapudo’s daughter. Most of the time, these arrangements are positive, and they come with several advantages.

Bright side of a blended family

Double the love and support – Two dads means two sources of guidance, protection, and care.

Different perspectives – Getting advice from two father figures offers a broader view of life.

More financial security – Having multiple parents can sometimes ease financial burdens.

Stronger emotional resilience – Learning to navigate complex family dynamics can build adaptability and emotional intelligence.

Meanwhile some other common challenges also include: