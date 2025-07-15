As the July cold continues, cooler evenings especially in areas like Nairobi where temperatures can drop significantly, people can seek affordable ways to make their living spaces warmer.

While central heating is not common in most Nairobi homes, especially apartments, small but intentional changes can create a noticeable difference.

Whether you are living in an apartment or your own home, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere this cold season does not have to cost a fortune.

How to decorate tour house for cold season

From layering fabrics and soft lighting to incorporating local materials and scents, these adjustments not only trap warmth but also uplift the overall feel of the home.

Decorating for this July cold season on a budget is achievable by leveraging simple idealistic items that go a long way.

This period, where dry air with minimal rainfall is being experienced across most parts of the country, gives a perfect opportunity to use natural materials for decoration, aligning with budget-conscious strategies.

Affordable Ideas to Warm Up Your Home

By mixing these low-cost ideas, any home can be transformed into a cosy retreat. Each tip brings style and comfort.

The following six ideas, a mix of Do it yourself (DIY) projects and affordable street finds, will mean inviting warmth and charm without breaking the bank.

Try DIY crafts and decorations that add warmth

DIY projects using natural materials are ideal for budget decorating, especially for apartment owners seeking warmth and style without overspending.

Decorations that add warmth

Traditional crafts, such as sisal baskets to put in a corner serve as decorative storage for throw blankets, while wood carvings and beadwork add warmth and depth.

With just a bit of creativity and a few common items, you can personalise your space while adding both charm and comfort.

These crafts are mostly affordable and are available at local markets and even online or exploring what you already have at home, old glass jars or tins.

Indoor plants to enhance coziness and air quality

Indoor plants are a cost-effective way to add warmth and improve air quality during the cold season, when homes are more sealed to retain heat.

Indoor plants to warm up the house

There are plenty of low-maintenance plant options suited to Nairobi’s environment, such as snake plants.

Such plants are known for their hardiness and ability to remove toxins like formaldehyde, a colourless yet flammable gas found in many household products, such as furniture, fabrics and cleaning agents.

These plants, available locally at most markets, not only enhance aesthetics but offer real health benefits.

They also help increase humidity, reduce dust levels and purify the air, which is especially helpful during colder months when windows stay shut and air becomes stale.

Use heavy coverings and throws to warm the space

Most traditional fabrics such as Kikoy, Kitenge, and Shukas have a deep texture and are budget-friendly with a lot of options for home decoration, instantly adding visual warmth and practical insulation to your space.

Heavy coverings and throws that warm the space

These can be transformed into cushion covers, throws, or curtains, adding insulation and vibrant hues to rooms.

Beyond their functionality, these fabrics introduce bold, vibrant colours and often hold significant patterns that celebrate our identity.

Available at local markets, they are affordable and culturally significant, enhancing the home’s coziness, turning a living space into a personal and expressive retreat from the July cold.

In Nairobi apartments where budget and space may be limited, try layering heavy fabrics on furniture as an easy and stylish way to create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Maximise on expressive art and rugs

Incorporating art into home decoration adds warmth and taste. Artworks, whether vibrant paintings, hand-drawn print, or textile wall hanging also add character and emotion to a room.

Arts to warm up the house

During the cold season, choosing pieces with warm tones, earthy textures, or cultural themes can create a feeling of comfort and identity within your space.

Even framed photographs, postcards, or handcrafted wall plates arranged in a gallery style can make a plain wall feel more dynamic and inviting.

Rugs made from wool, sisal, or layered fabrics, serve both a decorative and practical function. They insulate cold tile or concrete floors, reduce noise, and make sitting areas feel grounded and snug.

Introduce warm colours and ambiance

Warm colours transform rooms into inviting spaces during the cold season. Shades like mustard yellow and earthy browns evoke a sense of comfort and warmth

Warm colours and ambiance to beat the cold

These colours can be introduced through small, budget-friendly changes such as a painted accent wall, throwblankets, or cushion covers.

To enhance the ambiance further, combine these tones with warm lighting using lamps with yellow-tinted bulbs to create a soft, golden glow that complements the colour palette.