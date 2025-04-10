The ‘boujie’ starter pack: Signs you’ve made it in Nairobi’s urban lifestyle

Over the past few years, a distinct pattern has emerged in Nairobi’s urban households — a set of lifestyle items and home upgrades that many young people now see as a sign of progress or ‘making it’.



Whether it's for aesthetic appeal, comfort, or social status, these items have become almost a ‘uniform’ across many homes, with some feeling the silent pressure to keep up.

Here’s a look at the household items that are shaping the modern Nairobi lifestyle and how they’ve come to represent a subtle but strong cultural shift.

The flat screen TV and the TV stand combo

In many city homes, a large flat screen television has become the centrepiece of the living room. It’s no longer just about watching news or your favourite series — the size and brand of your TV often send a message about your lifestyle.

Paired with a sleek TV stand, often glossy or wooden with storage compartments, the setup becomes not just functional but a statement piece. Some even go a step further and install LED strip lights or custom floating stands to elevate the look.

The TV stand has also evolved. These days, it’s less of a basic furniture piece and more of a design feature. Think glossy finishes, glass panels, floating stands, or wooden frames with built-in lighting.



Even when the TV is off, the setup is meant to look aesthetic.

Soundbars

Gone are the days of basic TV audio. Enter the soundbar — a slim, powerful speaker system that gives a cinematic experience at home.



For young Nairobians, having a soundbar is no longer considered a luxury; it’s an expected addition, especially for those who host guests or simply enjoy good sound.

It’s also a reflection of how important home entertainment has become, especially post-pandemic when more people spent time indoors and invested in creating comfortable, tech-savvy living spaces.

The rise in demand for soundbars can also be linked to lifestyle changes. More people are streaming movies, music, and sports directly from platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and Showmax.



The audio experience now matters just as much as the visuals.

Kitchen essentials that mean business

Another tell-tale sign that someone is embracing the ‘boujie’ lifestyle is what’s in their kitchen. The four-burner gas cooker has become the new normal, replacing the traditional tabletop two-burner stoves.



A proper cooker suggests stability, a decent income, and a home that takes cooking seriously.

Microwaves, once seen as luxuries, are now part of the kitchen starter pack. Fridges too — not the tiny ones that sit on the floor, but the tall, double-door or frost-free ones — are now a marker of urban convenience and proper home management.

Besides that another essential that many people have embraced are non-stick pans which have gained immense popularity.

The rise of artificial plants

Aesthetics have become just as important as functionality. Decorative plants — both real and artificial — are now must-haves in the modern Nairobi home.



They bring a sense of calm, earthiness, and beauty into the home, making them a favourite, especially among millennials and Gen Zs.

Whether it’s a tall potted snake plant in the corner or a hanging vine on the kitchen shelf, plants signal taste and a love for interior design.

Thanks to platforms like TikTok and Pinterest, many people have become amateur interior decorators. Seeing viral videos of neatly arranged, plant-filled homes has inspired a generation to make greenery a standard part of their décor.



It’s no longer about how big your space is, it’s how you decorate it.

Chester beds

In the bedroom, the Chester bed reigns supreme. With its plush, tufted headboard and luxurious design, it’s now the ultimate bedroom upgrade. It screams comfort, elegance, and money.

For many, they signal that one has gone beyond simply furnishing a house and has entered the realm of curated living.

Washing machines

One of the most underrated but highly valued items in Nairobi homes today is the washing machine. While still not as common as fridges or TVs, owning one is often seen as a serious flex.

It represents independence, time-saving convenience, and moving past the days of hand-washing clothes every weekend.



The demand for washing machines has also led to creative space-saving solutions in apartments, such as under-the-sink installations or balcony placements.

Having a washing machine suggests that someone has moved past the hustle of everyday survival and is now investing in time-saving solutions.



It also implies a level of financial stability, considering the initial purchase cost and ongoing utility expenses.

Skin care routine kits

Among women, a structured skincare routine has become more than just self-care — it’s a lifestyle. Having a complete kit of cleansers, toners, serums, and sunscreens neatly arranged on a dresser or bathroom shelf is part of the Nairobi ‘baddie’ starter pack.

Beauty isn’t just about makeup anymore; it’s about glowing skin, self-love, and investing in oneself. The pressure to keep up with influencers, YouTubers, and skinfluencers online has contributed to this growing trend.

What was once limited to influencers and celebrities has now filtered into everyday life. Thanks to platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, women and even some men are now well-versed in skincare terminology and brands.

The unspoken pressure to conform

As more Nairobians post their well-decorated homes on TikTok and Instagram, others silently feel the pressure to catch up — even if financially it’s not yet feasible.