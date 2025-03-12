If there’s one thing Kenyans love, it’s chapati. But if there’s one thing they love even more, it’s turning political promises into instant comedy.

President William Ruto’s latest pledge, a chapati-making machine that produces one million chapatis daily, has sent social media into overdrive, with Kenyans serving up memes, AI-generated images, and mathematical breakdowns that will have you in stitches.

During a visit to St Teresa Girls Secondary School in Mathare on March 11, 2025, Ruto, responding to students’ pleas for chapati in the Dishi Na County school feeding programme, promised Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja that he would buy him an industrial chapati-making machine.

Now, whether this was a serious policy announcement or just another off-the-cuff Rutoism, Kenyans weren’t about to wait for official clarification. Instead, they went straight to work—on Photoshop and meme generators.

What is a chapati-making machine?

For those who are wondering, a chapati-making machine—also called a roti maker, is an industrial device designed to mass-produce chapatis.

These machines cost upwards of Sh150,000, with some producing up to 2,000 chapatis per hour. But the president’s ambitious promise of one million chapatis daily has left many wondering: was he serious, or was this just another off-the-cuff remark?

How Kenyans turned Ruto's chapati promise into meme fest

1. The One-Million Chapati Machine is Here

Ruto hasn’t even had time to assemble a procurement committee, but Kenyans have already unveiled the machine.

AI-generated images showed gigantic machines churning out chapatis at superhuman speed. Some even suggested that the machine had already been “tested” and was ready for official launch.

2. ‘Financial Analysts’ Have Done the Math

Social media “economists” quickly got to work, calculating how much flour, oil, water, and electricity would be needed to produce one million chapatis every day.

If Ruto were serious about his promise, Kenyans on social media argued, the numbers would need to add up. Producing one million chapatis a day would require multiple high-speed machines, an enormous supply of ingredients, and an efficient distribution system. This means billions of Kenyan shillings.

3. Chapati in the classroom

In another meme, students were shown attending class while munching on chapatis. Chapati seems to be a mandatory part of the lesson.

4. Chapati takes Over Parliament – Literally

One viral image depicted Kenya’s Parliament completely covered in chapatis, with MPs seated in the middle of a chapati buffet.

5. Athletes sharing chapati mid-race

Memes flooded in, showing runners grabbing chapatis mid-race instead of water, passing them like relay batons, and even breaking the finish line through a giant chapati.

At this rate, global marathons might have to introduce a Chapati-Powered Category—and you already know who’s winning!

6. Chapati in Maasai land

Even the legendary Maasai herders weren’t spared. A popular meme showed Maasai warriors standing tall, but instead of just their traditional spears, they also held giant chapatis in their hands and anotehr big one standing on their back.

Kenyans and memes – New political language

This isn’t the first time Kenyans have turned political statements into viral internet moments. Over time, social media has become the country’s unofficial platform for political accountability, with memes often serving as both satire and serious critique.

Ruto's ambitious promises often spark viral discussions, with Kenyans poking fun at whether they will ever materialise.

It’s almost as if Kenyans have a dedicated department waiting for the next viral moment. And true to form, the chapati saga is now part of Kenya’s digital history.

So, Will Ruto’s Chapati Plan Happen?

Only time will tell whether Ruto was serious or just making a lighthearted remark. But what is clear is that Kenyans will be watching all the way.