6 mischievous stopovers high schoolers make before heading back to school

As the holidays wind down and the school term looms, many high schoolers take the opportunity to make a few mischievous stops before they’re tethered back to their school routines.



It's that last stretch of freedom, and students are often determined to squeeze in a bit of excitement before the textbooks, uniforms, and timetables take over.

Instead of rushing straight to school, some high schoolers find themselves sneaking in a few adventurous detours. These stops are not about buying supplies or ticking off the usual errands; rather, they’re about indulging in some youthful rebellion.



Here are some of the more common mischievous habits students partake in as they make their way back to school.

1. Piercing and tattoo spots

The journey back to school often finds high schoolers sneaking off to piercing and tattoo parlours, eager to make a bold statement before the school year begins.



The thrill of getting a piercing or a small tattoo whether it’s a nose ring, a belly button piercing, or a tiny tattoo on their wrist or ankle becomes an exciting way to mark the transition from holiday freedom to school life.

Students often do this in secrecy, either because their parents disapprove or because they want to keep it as their personal rebellion.



These quick visits to local piercing and tattoo shops may seem like small acts of defiance, but they provide a lasting symbol of the freedom they felt during the holidays.



They know they may not be able to flaunt their new adornments at school but cherish them as a secret that sets them apart.

2. Hang out spots – Malls, PlayStation joints

Instead of heading straight home or preparing for school, many students find themselves lingering in the city's most popular chill spots.



Malls, arcade spots, shopping centres and PlayStation lounges become the backdrop for students looking to delay returning to the school grind.



Popular hangouts like local malls, gaming zones, and even fast food joints become a playground for those determined to stretch their last moments of freedom.

Whether it's grabbing a quick bite with friends at a food court, playing video games for hours, or just people-watching, these spots offer a brief escape from the stress of returning to class.

3. TikTok/Instagram content shoots

In an age where social media rules, many high schoolers make one last stop for a TikTok or Instagram photoshoot on their way back to school.



Whether it’s the last day of freedom or simply a day to look good, students head to local parks, scenic locations, or urban landmarks to capture some Instagram-worthy moments.

While many teens might have content planned for months, this is the time to get a few last shots before being stuck in school uniforms for the term.



The thrill lies in sharing these moments with their followers, showcasing their personal style, and getting those perfect snaps that will be the envy of their peers.

4. Sneaky snack missions

High schoolers often make sneaky snack missions part of their route back to school. These missions are an essential part of their journey, as it allows them to indulge in all the snacks and treats they know they won't be able to access once the school year begins.



Whether it’s grabbing a samosa, chips, or a packet of candy from a corner shop or indulging in fast food from a nearby joint, it’s all about sneaking in some forbidden snacks.

The excitement comes from knowing that they might not be able to indulge in their favourite treats for a while once school starts.

5. Last meet-ups with boyfriends or girlfriends

For high school students in relationships, the return to school often marks the end of their social time with a boyfriend or girlfriend.



The few days before school start are crucial for squeezing in one last meet-up. Many students choose quiet spots, like parks or secluded cafes, where they can catch up, share a few laughs, and enjoy each other’s company before they’re separated by school schedules.

These meet-ups often include whispered promises of staying in touch, plans to sneak phone calls during breaks, or simply a final goodbye before the strict rules of school life take over.



The excitement of these fleeting moments adds to the thrill, as both partners enjoy the last stretch of freedom together before heading back to their respective schools.

6. Window shopping

Sometimes, students make their way back to school by indulging in the harmless act of window shopping. It's not about purchasing anything but about admiring the latest fashion trends, gadgets, and accessories.



High schoolers love to stroll through malls and boutiques, peeking at the displays, imagining themselves owning those items when they eventually have more freedom (or more money).

From the latest sneakers to the newest phone models, window shopping becomes a fun escape where students can briefly fantasise about their future selves.



The best part? No purchase necessary — just the joy of envisioning a different life, free from the uniform or school bag. Window shopping allows students to daydream and temporarily escape the reality of school life.

