Education CS declares stand on Butere Girls High School play 'Echoes of War'

What was expected to be a highlight of the Kenya Schools and Colleges National Drama and Film Festival turned into a dramatic standoff after Butere Girls High School failed to stage their play, 'Echoes of War', at Melvin Jones Hall in Nakuru on Thursday morning.

The 8:00 AM performance, highly anticipated due to its political themes, was marred by logistical delays, police presence, and an emotional walkout by the students.

Echoes of War, written by former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, has been a controversial play.

The play reportedly draws inspiration from the 2024 Gen Z-led protests and includes a sharp critique of governance and public policy in Kenya.

Its call for youth resistance against perceived oppression through government policies sparked concern from both education officials and festival organizers.

Contentious Path to the National Stage

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education, the play underwent significant revisions throughout the competition stages.

While earlier adjudications at the sub-county and county levels led to calls for some lines to be removed, the version presented at the regional level included even more politically charged material.

The Butere Girls Board of Management (BOM), upon reviewing the altered script, feared reputational damage and chose to withdraw the item.

Regulation 19.2 of the 2025 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival rules prohibits substantial alterations to adjudicated scripts, and the submission of a “new” version at the national level is grounds for disqualification.

Despite this, two courts in Kakamega and Kisii issued rulings directing that Echoes of War be allowed to proceed to the national level.

The Ministry, in compliance with the court order, instructed the school to recall students to Kirobon Girls Secondary School in Nakuru on Wednesday, April 9, for the scheduled Thursday performance.

Standoff Over Directorship

Tensions escalated further on Wednesday evening when Cleophas Malala attempted to access the school to train the students but was blocked by police officersl.

Ministry officials stated that Mr. Malala’s involvement violated existing regulations which permit only registered Teachers Service Commission (TSC) staff or certified post-secondary lecturers to direct or coach students in co-curricular activities.

Citing Section 9.0 (C) of the KNDFF regulations and the TSC Code of Conduct and Ethics, the Ministry emphasised that any training or supervision of students must be handled exclusively by authorized personnel.

The Ministry also reminded schools that hate speech and politically motivated content targeting individuals or communities is strictly prohibited on and off stage.

Students Decline to Perform

On Thursday morning, with the play reinstated by court order and all eyes on Butere Girls, the students refused to perform in the absence of their scriptwriter.

Eyewitnesses described an emotional scene at the venue as the learners declined to take the stage, resulting in a performance cancellation despite official scheduling.

The Ministry condemned the incident and warned school principals against inviting non-teachers to train or direct learners in co-curricular programs.

"We cannot allow people to weaponise school children against authority. Let political wars be fought by politicians outside of learning environments," read part of the statement signed by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.