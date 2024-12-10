Most Googled recipes shows Kenyans' peculiar eating habits of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, Google Trends reveals the most searched recipes in Kenya, offering a glimpse into the country’s evolving culinary interests.

From traditional favourites to globally inspired dishes, Kenyans have explored diverse tastes this year.

Let’s dive into the top trending recipes and their cultural relevance.

1. Chicken Curry Recipe

Chicken curry topped the charts during June 2024, with searches peaking mid-year. Its popularity is driven by Kenya’s love for hearty, spicy meals influenced by Indian and coastal cuisines.

This dish combines tender chicken pieces with rich spices, coconut milk, and a flavourful base.Fun Fact: In Kenya, chicken curry is often paired with rice, naan bread or chapati for a filling meal.

2. Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Searches for pumpkin soup spiked in early December, aligning with the start of the holiday season when warm, comforting meals are preferred.

This creamy and nutritious dish is beloved for its simplicity and health benefits. This shows that Kenyans value comforting, homey meals.

Fun Fact: Pumpkin soup is a favourite among health-conscious Kenyans, often enjoyed as a starter or light dinner.

3. Recipe for Cooking Vegetables

June 2024 saw a surge in interest in vegetable cooking recipes, reflecting a growing awareness of healthy eating.

Kenyans explored creative ways to prepare nutritious meals using local produce such as sukuma wiki (kale), spinach, and carrots.

Fun Fact: Many Kenyans also searched for ways of conserving the nutritional value of vegetables alongside the recipe, reflecting their intentional decision to maintain healthy eating habits.

4. Margarita Recipe

The margarita cocktail gained traction, likely fuelled by the rise in social gatherings and events. Searches peaked in November, showcasing a shift toward experimenting with mixology.

Fun Fact: Kenyans often put a tropical twist on margaritas by incorporating mango or passion fruit.

5. Brownie Recipe

Sweet tooths were satisfied in December with a sharp rise in searches for brownie recipes. This American dessert has gained popularity among Kenyan homebakers, especially during the festive season.

Fun Fact: Brownies are increasingly being customised in Kenya with local flavours like coconut and groundnuts.

6. Vegetable Rice Recipe

In early December, vegetable rice recipes became a hit, highlighting Kenyans’ affinity for one-pot meals.

A colourful mix of rice and veggies, this dish is both visually appealing and nutritionally balanced.

Fun Fact: Vegetable rice often features locally grown vegetables, making it an affordable and wholesome choice for families.

7. Tomato Soup Recipe

Tomato soup’s popularity peaked in December, making it a seasonal favourite. Its vibrant colour, tangy flavour, and simplicity make it a household staple.

Fun Fact: Many Kenyans add a touch of cream or milk to enhance the soup’s richness.

8. Dawa Recipe

Dawa, Kenya’s signature hot drink, maintained its place as a beloved remedy for colds and general wellness.

The recipe includes honey, ginger, lemon, and hot water, offering a refreshing and soothing experience.

Fun Fact: "Dawa" means "medicine" in Swahili, and the drink is often served in Kenyan coffee shops and homes.

9. Liver Recipe

November brought a renewed interest in liver recipes, often regarded as a nutritious and affordable protein source. Fried liver with onions is a common delicacy enjoyed with ugali or rice.

Fun Fact: Liver dishes are a staple in many Kenyan households due to their quick cooking time and health benefits.

10. Kaimati Recipe

Kaimati, a syrupy doughnut-like treat, rounded off the list. Searches were high during festive months, as this sweet snack is a favourite during celebrations.

Fun Fact: Kaimati is closely associated with the coastal region and is a must-have during Iftar meals in Ramadan.

What’s Behind These Trends?

Kenyans’ Google searches reflect a blend of traditional, modern culinary exploration and peculiar Kenyan habits

The rise in searches for recipes like chicken curry and pumpkin soup underscores a growing interest in hearty and wholesome meals.

Recipes like chicken curry and brownies suggest that Kenyans are embracing global flavours and culinary trends.

Indian influences remain prominent in Kenya, especially in coastal regions, while brownies reflect a growing interest in Western-style baking and desserts.

Searches for vegetable rice and liver recipes show that many Kenyans value dishes that are quick, versatile, and budget-friendly. These meals are not only easy to prepare but also meet the demands of busy schedules while offering nutrition.

Meanwhile, recipes like margaritas and brownies point to a desire for indulgence and celebration.

The popularity of diverse recipes indicates that Kenyans are increasingly using the internet to learn and experiment with new culinary ideas.