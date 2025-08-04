6 Adjustments forced by CHAN 2024 on residents around Kasarani, Nyayo stadiums

As Kenya hosts the CHAN 2024 tournament, the spotlight has turned not just to the football action, but also to the everyday lives of residents living near Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums which hosts the matches.

For these communities, the event introduced a series of adjustments that affect their access to basic services, daily commutes, peace, and business routines.

While the tournament is a monumental achievement for the country, it comes with a set of challenges for locals who must now find ways to adapt to a new and temporarily altered normal.

1. Water rationing in the surrounding estates

One of the most immediate and frustrating changes residents have had to deal with is water rationing.

Areas surrounding Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums are now experiencing irregular water supply schedules, which is linked to the increased demand from the tournament venues and training grounds.

What was previously a three-day-a-week water supply has, for some, been reduced to once or twice. This situation has forced many households to invest in large water storage containers or rely on costly water vendors.

The unpredictability of the supply schedule has disrupted routines such as laundry, cleaning, and cooking. For families with young children or elderly members, the lack of a stable water supply has added an extra layer of stress to their daily lives.

2. Heightened security and restricted access

With international teams and VIP guests in the country, security has understandably been heightened around the main stadiums.

Police checkpoints, restricted zones, and increased foot patrols have been set up to safeguard the venues and their surroundings.

During match days, some areas have become semi-closed zones, with movement tightly monitored. Although these measures are necessary for safety, they have significantly altered how people move around and plan their days.

3. Changes in public transport routes

Public service vehicles (PSVs) operating near Kasarani and Nyayo have had to reroute their journeys , especially during match days.

Traffic along the Thika Super Highway

Regular matatu stops have been moved or eliminated altogether on short notice, leaving commuters inconvenienced.

In some cases, commuters are forced to walk longer distances to find alternative stops, leading to fatigue and delays. For PSV operators, navigating changed routes and longer traffic hours has resulted in fewer trips per day and reduced income.

4. Longer traffic delays

Traffic congestion around the two stadiums has increased significantly. On match days, roads like Thika Superhighway and Lang’ata Road become gridlocked, sometimes hours before kick-off.

This has made planning movements extremely difficult for those who need to attend to daily tasks away from the immediate area.

For many, simply leaving the house now involves considering match fixtures and traffic advisories a new reality that disrupts everyday life.

5. Noise pollution from matches and fans

The vibrancy of a football tournament inevitably comes with noise, and for residents living next to the stadiums, this has been a major concern.

Football fans headed to the Kasarani Stadium for the CHAN tournament

Loud music from pre-match entertainment, cheering fans, horns, and commentator announcements can be heard even from within the confines of closed windows.

The constant noise has made it difficult to hold meetings, rest peacefully, or enjoy quiet family time, elements that many residents took for granted before the tournament.

6. Temporary business opportunities

Despite the inconveniences, the tournament has also opened doors to income-generating opportunities. Some residents have turned their homes into short-term rentals, taking advantage of the high demand for accommodation from fans and visiting teams.

Others have begun offering parking spaces for a fee, particularly in areas with limited official parking. Local food vendors are also seeing increased sales as they cater to fans and support staff.

Enterprising youths have taken up roles such as errand running and merchandise selling. While these gains are largely temporary, they provide a much-needed financial boost to households already struggling with the rising cost of living.

The CHAN 2024 tournament is a historic moment for Kenya and a demonstration of the country’s readiness to host world-class events.