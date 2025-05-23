In Nairobi, sukuma wiki is more than just a side dish; it’s a staple, a survival tool, and for many households, the definition of a meal.



Walk into any market from Gikomba to the stalls of Kawangware, and you’ll find vendors proudly displaying bundles of leafy greens, each variety offering something different.



But while most people just ask for sukuma, few know that Nairobi is home to a rich tapestry of sukuma wiki types, each with its own flavour, look, and growing style.

Let’s dive into the most popular sukuma wiki varieties gracing Nairobi gardens, markets, and dinner tables—and why each deserves a spot on your plate.

1. Sukuma Matumbo (Curly Kale)

If Nairobi’s sukuma varieties had personalities, curly kale would be the flashy extrovert, loud, proud, and impossible to ignore.



Locally nicknamed sukuma matumbo, this variety is a favourite in food joints serving offals (matumbo), thanks to its bold texture and fancy crinkled leaves that soak up stew like a sponge.

Curly kale doesn't just taste different it looks different too. Its ruffled leaves make it a hit for urban gardeners looking for something unique and photogenic, especially those growing vegetables in pots or kitchen gardens.

Though slower to mature (usually ready in 60 to 80 days), curly kale rewards patient farmers with rich, hardy leaves that are highly resistant to pests.



It's also packed with nutrients vitamin K, iron, and fibre making it a healthy, stylish choice for homes and restaurants alike.

2. Thousand headed kale

Thousand Headed Kale is arguably Nairobi’s most widely consumed variety and is the one most people grew up with.

This variety is called thousand headed because it produces multiple shoots and harvestable leaves, giving farmers a continuous yield for months.

Soft, palatable, and easy to cook, it doesn’t require elaborate preparation. Farmers love it because it's resistantancw to light frost, responds well to organic manure, and grows fast with minimal effort.

It matures in 55 to 70 days and can be harvested up to 15 times. If sukuma had a national flag, this one would be on it.

3. Mfalme F1

Mfalme means ‘king’ in Swahili and this hybrid truly lives up to the name. Mfalme F1 is a modern sukuma bred for Nairobi’s competitive urban agriculture scene.



Its standout traits include deep green colour, broad uniform leaves, and high resistance to common diseases like black rot and downy mildew.

It matures quickly and can yield up to 15 tonnes per acre, making it a darling of commercial farmers and agripreneurs.

Though more expensive to plant due to hybrid seeds, it pays off through uniform harvests, disease resilience, and high market demand.

4. Red kale

Red Kale is the showstopper of the sukuma family favoured by nutritionists and vegan foodies. This variety adds colour to any plate and character to any kitchen with its purple-tinged stems and deep green leaves.

Often grown in Nairobi’s high-end suburbs or organic farms in Kiambu, Red Kale has a slightly sweeter taste than traditional sukuma, and a smoother texture when lightly cooked or eaten raw in salads.

Urban farmers like it because it grows well in containers, raised beds, or vertical garden systems.

5. Malkia F1

'Malkia' means queen and this hybrid is bred for royalty. Malkia F1 has become a top choice for farmers around Nairobi who want speed, volume, and beauty.

It grows upright, which makes harvesting easy and reduces the risk of fungal infections due to less leaf-to-soil contact.

The leaves are tender, smooth, and ideal for both home cooking and commercial sales. Its uniform appearance makes it perfect for packaging, and its mild flavour suits a wide range of recipes

6. Tosha kale – The long-game sukuma

Tosha Kale is for Nairobians who want reliability. It doesn’t look as fancy as the hybrids, but it’s incredibly productive and consistent.

Once planted, Tosha can be harvested repeatedly over several months—making it a cost-effective variety for kitchen gardens and backyard farms in areas like Kasarani, Komarock, and Buruburu. It does well with organic compost, tolerates various soil types, and requires minimal input to thrive.