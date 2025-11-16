From screen to ballot: The growing rise of celebrity politicians in Kenya

Kenya has witnessed a rising number of TV stars, entertainers, and celebrities ditching the red carpet of fame for the rough-and-tumble of political campaigns

What was once a clear divide between the world of media and the halls of power has blurred, and as the 2027 general elections approaches, a growing number of Kenyan celebrities are sharpening their ambitions ready to step into the political arena.

The success of those serving in the Senate, National and County Assemblies as well as the experience of those who dared to dream but did not win only appears to have fired up many more to going by the increasing number of celebrities who have declared interest in running for political offices.

Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri) Jalang’o (Lang’ata) Mohammed Ali (Nyali) are among the many politicians in the current parliament who left flourishing careers in the media for politics.

Stars like Bahati and Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy dared to dream and are still hopeful that victory will be theirs.

Media personalities & celebrities eye power as ambition meets purpose

2027 could see the highest number of celebrities make it to the ballot with Kabugi, Cassypool, Octopizzo, KRG The Don, Bahati and Mummie Francie among those who have expressed interest in going for political offices.

Others are yet to make their intentions public but are understood to be watching the growing pool of aspirants carefully while also analysing their chances of success.

A mix of public influence, youth-driven politics, and frustration with traditional leadership has fuelled this shift, opening the door for personalities who command massive followings.

This trend is a reflection of major changes in Kenya’s political culture and the reality that politics is no longer a preserve of seasoned party stalwarts, dynastic families or those with influential connections.

New voices are emerging to take on the establishment, backed by the youth with social media fame amplifying their political engagement.

An increasing number of public figures are also warming up to participation on governance issues that not only affect them, but also their fans.

Consequently, celebrities including those without any political ambitions are adding their voices to national conversations that matter.

Case in point is during last year’s protests as well as in the subsequent ones where a number of public figures boldly declared their stand and joined Kenyans on the streets.

Those who failed to make their position known were called out for not standing with the same fans that have supported them over the years, propelling them to stardom.

Service and sacrifice

For many celebrities who traded stardom for politics, the appeal is not just about power: it’s about purpose and service to their communities and playing an enhanced role in Kenya’s progress.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament for instance explained in a past interview that he joined politics to have a “bigger voice” in addressing issues affecting Kenyans, adding that he earned more in his radio career than as an MP.

Radio presenter Jalang'o

While fame and social media following does not guarantee political victory, voters are increasingly gravitating towards relatable, outspoken, and charismatic figures. This has worked in the favour of many celebrities with name recognition giving them an edge.