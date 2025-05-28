Photos: Stand-out fashion moments from the National Prayer Breakfast

Kenya's top political and religious leaders gathered at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi for the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast, a solemn yet stylish event that saw dignitaries embrace elegance, symbolism, and cultural pride in their wardrobe choices.
President William Ruto set the tone with a classic yet commanding look. He donned a dark blue suit that offered a modern twist on traditional formalwear, paired with a crisp white shirt and a bold red tie.
Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki complemented the President’s look with equally refined ensembles.
Wetangula opted for a traditional black suit, matched with a white shirt and a red tie nearly identical in hue to the President’s.
On the other side, Deputy President Kindiki introduced slight variation with a dark grey suit. Like his counterparts, he wore a white shirt and a patterned red tie.
READ ALSO: 7 times Rachel Ruto’s style impressed fashion critics
First Lady Rachel Ruto & Second Lady Joyce Kithure bring grace and glamour
The First Lady and Second Lady made notable style statements, combining elegance with fashion-forward details.
Rachel Ruto wore a soft blush pink or champagne-hued two-piece suit crafted from what appeared to be brocade or jacquard fabric.
The ensemble featured a structured peplum jacket and a matching knee-length skirt, enriched with subtle patterns that lent texture and depth. Her pointed cream or white heels added a touch of refinement to the overall look.
Joyce Kithure, the Second Lady, had a white two-piece outfit. The top, featuring voluminous puffed sleeves made from sheer or organza material, was elevated by gold embroidery around the neckline and waist.
A textured skirt and a bold gold necklace pulled the ensemble together, while her black closed-toe heels grounded the ethereal look with poise.
READ ALSO: How Rachel Ruto scored among top 10 most decent first ladies in Africa
Senator Hezena Lematian - A cultural highlight
Among the dignitaries, Senator Hezena Lematian stood out with a bold fusion of modern tailoring and rich cultural heritage.
Her primary outfit a tailored red dress or suit was striking on its own. However, her elaborate traditional accessories stole the spotlight. She wore a beaded headpiece and a majestic necklace, reminiscent of Samburu traditions and other nilotic communities.
READ ALSO: Senator Hezena - Deep Samburu roots and 2 questions she can't escape [Pulse Interview]
Here are more pictures from the National Prayer Breakfast: