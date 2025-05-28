Pulse logo
Photos: Stand-out fashion moments from the National Prayer Breakfast

28 May 2025 at 15:56
Among the dignitaries, Senator Hezena Lematian stood out with a bold fusion of modern tailoring and rich cultural heritage.
First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Joyce Kithure at the National Prayer Breakfast

Kenya's top political and religious leaders gathered at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi for the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast, a solemn yet stylish event that saw dignitaries embrace elegance, symbolism, and cultural pride in their wardrobe choices.

President William Ruto set the tone with a classic yet commanding look. He donned a dark blue suit that offered a modern twist on traditional formalwear, paired with a crisp white shirt and a bold red tie.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki complemented the President’s look with equally refined ensembles.

Wetangula opted for a traditional black suit, matched with a white shirt and a red tie nearly identical in hue to the President’s.

On the other side, Deputy President Kindiki introduced slight variation with a dark grey suit. Like his counterparts, he wore a white shirt and a patterned red tie.

READ ALSO: 7 times Rachel Ruto’s style impressed fashion critics

First Lady Rachel Ruto & Second Lady Joyce Kithure bring grace and glamour

The First Lady and Second Lady made notable style statements, combining elegance with fashion-forward details.

Rachel Ruto wore a soft blush pink or champagne-hued two-piece suit crafted from what appeared to be brocade or jacquard fabric.

The ensemble featured a structured peplum jacket and a matching knee-length skirt, enriched with subtle patterns that lent texture and depth. Her pointed cream or white heels added a touch of refinement to the overall look.

Joyce Kithure, the Second Lady, had a white two-piece outfit. The top, featuring voluminous puffed sleeves made from sheer or organza material, was elevated by gold embroidery around the neckline and waist.

A textured skirt and a bold gold necklace pulled the ensemble together, while her black closed-toe heels grounded the ethereal look with poise.

READ ALSO: How Rachel Ruto scored among top 10 most decent first ladies in Africa

Senator Hezena Lematian - A cultural highlight

Among the dignitaries, Senator Hezena Lematian stood out with a bold fusion of modern tailoring and rich cultural heritage.

Her primary outfit a tailored red dress or suit was striking on its own. However, her elaborate traditional accessories stole the spotlight. She wore a beaded headpiece and a majestic necklace, reminiscent of Samburu traditions and other nilotic communities.

READ ALSO: Senator Hezena - Deep Samburu roots and 2 questions she can't escape [Pulse Interview]

Here are more pictures from the National Prayer Breakfast:

